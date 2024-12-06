Friday Forecheck: Risto's Road to the 4 Nations

Few players in the NHL have transformed their games the last few years more dramatically than Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Now in his fourth season with the Flyers, the 30-year-old Ristolainen is fully healthy after dealing with injuries the previous two seasons. Working with assistant coach Brad Shaw has done wonders for Ristolainen's game when healthy the last couple seasons.

The constants in this 6-foot-4, 208-pound defenseman's game have always been his physicality and on-ice mean streak. He's always been a very well-conditioned athlete capable of absorbing heavy on-ice minutes when asked to do so.

Earlier in his NHL career, Ristolainen was a power play regular who produced 40-plus points in four straight years. Into his first season with Philly, Ristolainen was perennially at or near the top of the leaguewide leaders for credited hits.

However, these desirable traits came at the cost of Ristolainen too frequently taking himself out of position defensively. Under Shaw, Ristolainen has become a more focused and more disciplined player.

"Risto is a very valuable defenseman for our team," Shaw said on Sept. 26. "He's always had great tools. He's big and athletic. With him, sometimes less is more. Being as big and physically gifted as he is, he has been very effective for us when he plays within our structure. Now he's healthy, and that's a big thing for him and for our team."

Added head coach John Tortorella, "When he moves his legs, he's a really good player."

The current-day version of Ristolainen is still physically aggressive and intimidating. He is just more reliable positionally then he ever was as a teenage NHL or player in his early-to-mid 20s. As a result, the veteran defenseman has parlayed a strong 2024-25 season to date into a spot on Team Finland for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ristolainen, who was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres with the eighth overall pick of the 2013 NHL Draft and immediately came over from Finland to the pro ranks in North America, played regularly for the Finnish national team at the junior level (2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 World Junior Championships).

At the mens' level, the Four Nations represents the first time since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey that Ristolainen will don Team Finland's white and blue jersey with the lion crest.

"It’s going to be huge," Ristolainen said on Wednesday after the 4 Nations rosters were announced. “Always very honored to represent your country and particularly for this tournament. It’s best against the best which we haven’t had for a while and get to play with a lot of good friends so it will be very exciting.”

Injuries, Tre Kronor depth hurt Ersson's candidacy

Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson, when healthy, has had a strong overall 2024-25 season to date. This past spring, he split time in goal for Team Sweden with Minnesota Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson at the 2024 IIHF World Championships.

Unfortunately, Ersson was not one of the three goalies selected for Sweden's 4 Nations roster. The Flyers' netminder had been limited by injury to 11 games played this season. The missed time negatively affected Ersson's chances of making the team.

Additionally, Sweden had a variety of quality goaltenders from whom to select for the 4 Nations squad. Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils), Linus Ullmark (Ottawa Senators) and Gustavsson got the nod. In addition to Ersson, the likes of Anton Forsberg (Ottawa) and Arvid Soderblom (Chicago Blackhawks) also received consideration.

Prospect Berglund Headed to WJC

Flyers 2024 second round pick Jack Berglund has been named to Team Sweden's 24-man roster for the 2024-25 IIHF World Junior Championships. Selected by the Flyers with the 51st overall selection of this year's NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound center has dressed in 15 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games for Farjestad BK. He's also appeared in 11 games for FBK's J20 squad in Sweden's top junior league.

As with most teenage players appearing in a top European pro league, the fact that Berglund is on the men's team roster rather than being a full-time junior player speaks more to his development progression than does his stats (one goal, two assists). When playing for the pro team, Berglund typically receives limited ice time.

While playing with the J20 squad, Berglund skates in all game situations and plays a much larger offensive role (eight goals, 15 points). However, given his physical maturity and development path to date, the SHL is a more suitable challenge for the 18-year-old.

At present, Berglund projects to develop into a middle/bottom six center as he progresses toward a potential NHL career. However, he has the hands and all-around awareness to eventually push toward the higher end of his abilities. In upcoming years, he will continue to work on refining his skating and sharpening both ends of his two-way upside.

Berglund comes from a hockey family. His father, Christian Berglund, was originally a second-round draftee of the New Jersey Devils (37th overall in the 1998 NHL Entry Draft) and played 86 NHL games in the NHL with the Devils and Florida Panthers before returning to European hockey. Uncles Daniel and Carl Berlund played minor pro league hockey in Sweden.