Friday Forecheck: Brink of a Breakthrough

Flyers right winger Bobby Brink has solidified his lineup spot over the last month as one-third of the club's hottest line with Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster.

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

Flyers right winger Bobby Brink has solidified his lineup spot over the last month as one-third of the club's hottest line with Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster. Brink has shown that he can contribute positive shifts on a regular basis, whether or not he has points to show for it.

During the Flyers' current road trip, Brink has started to get rewarded on the scoresheet, too. In fact, the playmaking winger has six points (all via assists) in his last five games. Even before that, however, Brink's hustle and deft passing touch stood out despite points being elusive.

Brink's play since shortly before Thanksgiving is a good example of why point totals do not always tell the full story of how a player -- even an offensively skilled one such as the 23-year-old Minnesota native -- is performing.

"He's been checking forward, making plays. He's earned more ice [time]," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said on December 29.

In terms of raw numbers. Brink's last goal came in the Black Friday matinee win over the New York Rangers (16 games ago). Dating back over the last 20 games, Brink has posted 10 points (one goal, nine assists). Linemates Cates and Foerster, respectively, each have 13 points (seven goals, six assists apiece) in that span. Over the last 10 games, Brink has six assists.

Digging deeper than the surface, however, Brink has been an important part of why his entire line has been clicking. Cates, Foerster and Brink have established outstanding puck support and are always around the puck. Brink's linemates have found that, if there's an open area they can skate to, Brink will find a way to get them the puck. Most of the time, the puck is delivered right on the tape.

"It's easy to play with Brinker. He is very good with the puck," Foerster said on Dec. 19.

As a team, the Flyers have been getting balanced scoring of late. The Cates line with Brink and Foerster has been the most consistent trio but contributions are coming from many different sources. Eight different Flyers players have posted at least five points in the last 10 games, and 13 Philly players have chipped in at least one goal.

While scoring has not been a trouble spot in recent weeks, restoring consistent defensive structure (trending positively since the holiday break) and getting needed saves from the goaltenders have been ongoing concerns.

World Junior Championship: Semifinal set

The medal round semifinal matchups are set for the 2024-25 IIHF World Junior Championship tournament in Ottawa. On Saturday afternoon, traditional archrivals Sweden and Finland will clash with a trip to the gold medal game at stake. In the later game, Team USA will take on Czechia.

Flyers 2024 fourth-round pick Heikki Ruohonen generated two assists in Finland's 5-3 win over Slovakia on Thursday. He has posted three helpers through five games in the tournament. Meanwhile, Team Canada overcame a 3-0 deficit against Czechia, only to yield a goal in the final 40 seconds to lose a 4-3 decision.

Flyers 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko skated 8:53 of ice time (3:35 through 40 minutes, 5:18 in the third period) against Czechia. Playing a bottom-six role this year, the 18-year-old finished the tourney with one point (1g, 0a) in five games. Luchanko's burst of speed and slick finish on a shorthanded goal was one of Team Canada's sparse highlights in a disappointing week. Flyers 2023 first-round pick Oliver Bonk finished with a power play goal and an assist while playing in a variety of game situations in his second and final WJC tourney.

Flyers goalie prospect Carson Bjarnason (2023 second-round pick) did not dress in the tournament. 2024 second-round pick Jack Berglund suffered a broken hand in Sweden's final pre-tournament tournament tuneup game and had to withdraw from the tourney.

