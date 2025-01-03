Friday Forecheck: Brink of a Breakthrough

Flyers right winger Bobby Brink has solidified his lineup spot over the last month as one-third of the club's hottest line with Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster. Brink has shown that he can contribute positive shifts on a regular basis, whether or not he has points to show for it.

During the Flyers' current road trip, Brink has started to get rewarded on the scoresheet, too. In fact, the playmaking winger has six points (all via assists) in his last five games. Even before that, however, Brink's hustle and deft passing touch stood out despite points being elusive.

Brink's play since shortly before Thanksgiving is a good example of why point totals do not always tell the full story of how a player -- even an offensively skilled one such as the 23-year-old Minnesota native -- is performing.

"He's been checking forward, making plays. He's earned more ice [time]," Flyers head coach John Tortorella said on December 29.

In terms of raw numbers. Brink's last goal came in the Black Friday matinee win over the New York Rangers (16 games ago). Dating back over the last 20 games, Brink has posted 10 points (one goal, nine assists). Linemates Cates and Foerster, respectively, each have 13 points (seven goals, six assists apiece) in that span. Over the last 10 games, Brink has six assists.