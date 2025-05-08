Four Flyers Set to Play in the 2025 IIHF World Championship

Four members of the Philadelphia Flyers have been named to their respective national teams for the 2025 IIHF World Championship, taking place in Herning, Denmark, and Stockholm, Sweden, from May 9–25.

Forwards Tyson Foerster and Travis Konecny, along with defenseman Travis Sanheim, will represent Team Canada, while goaltender Samuel Ersson has been named to Team Sweden.

Tyson Foerster – Team Canada

Foerster is one of 10 forwards to be initially named to the Team Canada roster. The Alliston, Ont. native will be representing Canada for the second time in his career. He previously played in the 2022 World Junior Championship, helping Canada to a gold medal with three goals and three assists in seven games.

The 23-year-old forward had a breakout season, finishing second on the Flyers in goals with 25 and fourth in points with 43. He set career highs in goals, assists (18), points, and power-play goals (6) in what has been his strongest NHL season statistically to date.

Travis Konecny – Team Canada

Konecny, also one of 10 forwards initially named to Team Canada, will be representing his country for the sixth time and making his second appearance at the senior level in the World Championship. The London, Ont. native has previously medaled bronze at the 2014 U-18 World Championship, gold at the 2014 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, silver at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, and gold at the 2025 Four Nations Face-Off. On the international stage, he has played 29 games and registered 10 goals and 21 points.

This season, Konecny played in all 82 games for the Flyers and led the team with 76 points and 52 assists. Among Canadian NHL players, he ranked 14th in points. He was awarded the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the Flyers’ Most Valuable Player, as voted by the local media.

Travis Sanheim – Team Canada

Sanheim is among the five defensemen initially named to Team Canada. The Elkhorn, Man. native has represented Canada on four prior occasions—three of those alongside Konecny. This marks his second World Championship appearance, having previously helped Canada earn silver in 2022. Over 26 games in international competition, he has recorded 11 points (1g-10a).

Sanheim had a standout season, leading all Flyers defensemen in goals (8), assists (22), points (30), and time on ice (24:30 per game). Among Canadian NHL defensemen, he ranked fourth in average time on ice, tied for the 14th in goals, and tied for 25th in points. He was honored with the Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers most outstanding defensemen, as voted on by local media.

Samuel Ersson – Team Sweden

Ersson is one of three goaltenders named to Team Sweden’s roster. This marks the Falun, Swe. native’s sixth time representing his country and second consecutive appearance at the IIHF World Championship. He played a key role for

Sweden at the 2024 tournament, starting in four games and posting a 3-1-0 record ultimately helping his team to a bronze medal. Earlier this year, Ersson helped Sweden earn their only win in the three-game round robin at the Four Nations Face-Off. Overall, he holds a 7-2-0 record in international competition.

This past season marked Ersson’s first as the Flyers full-time starting goaltender. He appeared in 47 games, finishing with a 22-17-5 record, a 3.14 goals-against average, and a .883 save percentage.

Sweden opens the tournament on May 9 against Slovakia, while Canada will begin play on May 10 versus Slovenia. The 2025 World Championship will be broadcast in the U.S. on NHL Network.