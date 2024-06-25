Former Flyer Jeremy Roenick to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

The Hockey Hall of Fame today announced that former Flyers center, Jeremy Roenick, will be inducted into the Class of 2024.

Roenick is one of five individuals in the player category who will be officially enshrined at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Natalie Darwitz, Pavel Datsyuk, Shea Weber, and Krissy Wendell-Pohl will join Roenick in the player category while David Poile and Colin Campbell join the Class of 2024 in the builders category.

Roenick signed as a free agent with the Flyers on July 2, 2001 and spent three full seasons with the Flyers from 2001-02 through 2003-04 where he accumulated 67 goals and 106 assists for 173 points in 216 regular season games.

Roenick led the Flyers in points in two of his three seasons, recording 67 points (21g-46a) in 2001-02 and 59 points (27g-32a) in 2002-03, which also included leading the team in goals (27). He was awarded the Bobby Clarke Trophy as Team MVP for the 2001-02 season.

He is a nine-time NHL All-Star, including all three of his seasons as a Flyer.

Overall, in his 20-year NHL career, Roenick played a total of 1,363 regular season games with the Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks (1988-96), Phoenix Coyotes (1996-2001 & 2006-07), Los Angeles Kings (2005-06) and San Jose Sharks (2007-09).

He has 1,216 points with 513 goals and 703 assists in the regular season and added 122 points (53g-69a) in 154 Stanley Cup playoff games.

He represented the United States in two Winter Olympic Games (1998 & 2002) winning a silver medal in 2002 at Salt Lake City. He was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010.

Roenick becomes the 14th person to be inducted into the Player category after spending a portion of his career playing for the Flyers.