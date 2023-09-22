Flyers Training Camp Notebook: A Weekend of Scrimmages

Now that the grueling skating test from the first day of training camp has been completed for all attendees, the next several days leading into the exhibition opener against the New Jersey Devils are largely geared toward multiple daily scrimmages. There are also practice sessions and off-ice workout blocks buit into the schedule.

The first set of scrimmages -- one group per day scrimmages twice -- took place on Friday. More notable than results or stats from the simulated games are the first set of line combinations being tried out before further experimentation over the course of training camp.

On Friday, the most notable forward combinations in the scrimmages included:

Travis Konecny - Sean Couturier - Owen Tippett

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Tyson Foerster

Nic Deslauriers - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Olle Lycksell - Elliot Desnoyers - Bobby Brink

Jonathan Fauchon - Tanner Laczynski - Wade Allison

Alexis Gendron - Brendon Furry - Zayde Wisdom

Tippett and Konecny switched sides several times during the scrimmages. Flyers head coach John Tortorella indicated afterwards that the plan for now is for Tippett to primarily play his off wing (left wing) in camp and potentially at the start of the regular season.

Additionally, Travis Sanheim -- who is comfortable on either side of a defense pairing but who has mostly played his natural (left) side thus far in his career -- will see time on the right side in camp. This would open the option of pairing Sanheim with Cam York while allowing York to play left defense. Thus far in his young NHL career, York has often played on the right.