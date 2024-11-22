Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota

On Monday, November 25, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game presented by Toyota as the club takes the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights at 7:00 p.m. As part of the league-wide initiative, the Flyers will turn Wells Fargo Center lavender in support of the fight against cancer and honor special guests in-game who have been impacted by cancer.

“Being part of our team’s recent cancer initiatives has been super enjoyable not just for me but for everyone involved,” said Flyers forward Ryan Poehling. “Getting to know some individuals and help brighten their day as they face tough times in their life has been amazing. I am really looking forward to our upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer Game as it really serves as a platform to show the beauty about playing hockey and being able to play for something bigger than yourself.”

Before the game, the team will wear Hockey Fights Cancer themed lavender jerseys as they enter the arena. Flyers Charities will auction off the player worn and signed jerseys as part of a specialty Hockey Fights Cancer auction. The auction will be live on FlyersCharities.com beginning Monday, November 25 at 12:00 p.m. and closing Friday, November 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Toyota, all fans will receive an "I Fight For" rally towel with a space to write in the name of a loved one impacted by cancer. The Wells Fargo Center's ice-level dasher boards and arena LEDs will also turn lavender. Completing the arena's Hockey Fights Cancer-themed makeover, "I Fight For" cards filled out by Flyers players, Flyers coaching staff and Flyers employees will line the player tunnel walls. During the game, coaches, broadcasters and Flyers front office executives will also wear Hockey Fights Cancer pins to show their support. Fans can also shop a selection of Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and apparel throughout the arena.

Throughout the evening, the Flyers will host and honor a number of special guests who have been impacted by cancer with special pre-game ceremonies and in-game recognitions.

Eli Kwait

Prior to the game, the Flyers will invite Eli Kwait to read the starting line-up in the locker room for the team before they take the ice. In 2011, as a toddler, Eli was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. He has since relapsed twice as a teenager but is now cancer-free and a senior in high school, focusing on his future. He loves watching and cheering on the Flyers, which helped him so much during his time in treatment. He currently plays on his high school hockey team.

Penny Courtney

Prior to the game, the Flyers will welcome Penny Courtney to participate in the Hockey Fights Cancer Game Ceremonial Puck Drop. Penny is a wife, mother, grandmother, lifelong Flyers fan, and a cancer fighter in a fight for her life and will NEVER give up. Penny is a retired dental hygienist and animal lover with a spunk and personality that brings laughter and light to every room and person she meets.

October Saves Youth Goalies

The Flyers teamed up with non-profit October Saves for the second consecutive season to encourage and engage youth hockey goalies in their efforts to raise funds for cancer research. On Wednesday, Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson surprised the six goalies that generated the highest donation amounts on a special call to invite them to Monday’s game. Each goalie will receive four tickets to the Flyers’ Hockey Fights Cancer Game where they will sit in a suite and watch pregame warm-ups from the Flyers bench. They’ll also have the opportunity to meet the Flyers goalies.

Spa Day Special Guests

At this Monday’s Hockey Fights Cancer Game, the Flyers will host the twelve women who have been impacted by cancer and joined the Flyers and Flyers Charities on November 12 for a day of relaxation with spa services including massages, facials, pedicures, manicures, hair styling and more at Rizzieri Salon & Spa in Moorestown, NJ. Making the visit extra special, Flyers forwards Noah Cates, Ryan Poehling, and Morgan Frost surprised the group and joined them for pedicures, photos, and refreshments. Flyers anthem singer and cancer survivor, Lauren Hart was also in attendance to speak with attendees. The event in partnership with Toyota and V Foundation, also included custom lavender Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and free products from Lindi Skin, the first complete skincare line designed specifically for the unique needs of people with the most compromised skin. Lindi Skin was founded by daughter of Ed Snider, Lindy Snider. All Toyota marketing assets were donated back to Flyers Charities to support the Flyers ongoing mission of supporting families impacted by cancer.

The Flyers and Toyota also teamed up to provide game tickets to local cancer organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program: