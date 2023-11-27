News Feed

Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota on November 28

Flyers to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game Presented by Toyota on November 28
Postgame 5: Flyers Edge Isles in Shootout, 1-0

Postgame 5: Flyers Edge Isles in Shootout, 1-0
5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers

Highlights beyond Highlights – Nov. 24 vs. NY Rangers
Postgame 5: Blueshirts Beat Flyers, 3-1 

Postgame 5: Blueshirts Beat Flyers, 3-1 
5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers

5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers
Postgame 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 3-2

Postgame 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 3-2
A Once in a Lifetime Event

A Once in a Lifetime Event
5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders

5 Things: Flyers @ Islanders
Flyers Announce Partnership With Suite Experience Group

Flyers Announce Partnership With Suite Experience Group
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 19 vs. Columbus

Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 19 vs. Columbus
Postgame 5: Flyers sweep weekend with 5-2 win over Columbus

Postgame 5: Flyers sweep weekend with 5-2 win over Columbus
Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 18 vs. Vegas

Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 18 vs. Vegas
5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets

5 Things: Flyers vs. Blue Jackets
Postgame 5: Flyers Outduel Golden Knights in OT, 4-3

Postgame 5: Flyers Outduel Golden Knights in OT, 4-3

5 Things: Flyers vs. Golden Knights

5 Things: Flyers vs. Golden Knights
Friday Forecheck: November 17, 2023

Friday Forecheck: November 17, 2023
Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 15 at Carolina

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 15 at Carolina

Flyers sign Owen Micciche to entry-level deal

The Flyers will add to their game night roster on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when they host 9-year-old youth hockey player Owen Micciche.

23FLY282_2568x1444
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers will add to their game night roster on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when they host 9-year-old youth hockey player Owen Micciche. A native of Upper Black Eddy, PA, Micciche wears #85 and skates as a forward for the Genesis Hockey Club where he serves as captain of the team.

In recognition of Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Toyota, Owen Micciche will lace up and hit the Flyers ice for warmups for a once-in-a- lifetime experience. Owen will have his very own locker in the Flyers locker room, take a rookie lap ahead of warmups and read the Flyers starting lineup.The Flyers encourage all fans to arrive at the rink by 6:15PM so they can cheer for Owen while he hits the ice in his fight against cancer.

First diagnosed at just the age of 6 months old, Owen continues to battle in his fight against cancer. In July, Owen was receiving scans for clearance to move into the Survivorship Program at CHOP. Instead, doctors found two new tumors in Owen’s brain and spine. Getting back to hockey is Owen’s biggest motivation throughout his fight with cancer and he is doing whatever it takes to get back on the ice.