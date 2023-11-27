Flyers sign Owen Micciche to entry-level deal

The Flyers will add to their game night roster on Tuesday, Nov. 28 when they host 9-year-old youth hockey player Owen Micciche. A native of Upper Black Eddy, PA, Micciche wears #85 and skates as a forward for the Genesis Hockey Club where he serves as captain of the team.

In recognition of Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Toyota, Owen Micciche will lace up and hit the Flyers ice for warmups for a once-in-a- lifetime experience. Owen will have his very own locker in the Flyers locker room, take a rookie lap ahead of warmups and read the Flyers starting lineup.The Flyers encourage all fans to arrive at the rink by 6:15PM so they can cheer for Owen while he hits the ice in his fight against cancer.

First diagnosed at just the age of 6 months old, Owen continues to battle in his fight against cancer. In July, Owen was receiving scans for clearance to move into the Survivorship Program at CHOP. Instead, doctors found two new tumors in Owen’s brain and spine. Getting back to hockey is Owen’s biggest motivation throughout his fight with cancer and he is doing whatever it takes to get back on the ice.