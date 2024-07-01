Flyers Sign Matvei Michkov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Matvei Michkov to a three-year, entry-level contract, according to General Manager, Daniel Brière.

Michkov is the first (7th overall) of the Flyers' two First Round picks of the 2023 NHL Draft.

"We're excited to have Matvei under contract and we look forward to him joining our team at training camp in September," said Brière. "We've kept a close eye on his development since the draft and to be able to add a player like Matvei, who brings a high-level of talent, skill and game-breaking abilities, he will be a key piece to our future."

"I’m extremely happy to officially become a part of the Flyers family," said Michkov. "Being in the NHL has been a dream for me since childhood. I would like to say a huge thank you to the Flyers management for their trust. I will do everything possible to meet their expectations. I can't wait to join my teammates and start preparing for the new season together, and I would especially like to greet our fans. We have the same dream to win the Stanley Cup and I promise that will do my best to help this team and make that possible."

Michkov, 19 (12/9/2004), spent a majority of last season with HC Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League where he recorded 19 goals and 22 assists for 41 points in 47 games. He was property of SKA St. Petersburg, where he appeared in one game before being loaned to HC Sochi for the remainder of the season.

The 5'10", 176-pound right wing led Sochi in goals (19), ranked second in overall points (41) and was third on the team in assists (22). During the season he recorded 11 multipoint games, including three three-point games, five separate three-game point streaks, including one four-game point streak as an Under-20 year old player. He finished the season with five goals and eight points in his last nine games.

Prior to being selected by the Flyers, Michkov appeared in three games for SKA Saint Petersburg before being loaned to HC Sochi during the 2022-23 season and recorded 20 points (9g-11a) in 27 games. He also appeared in 12 games for the minor team, SKA-Neva Saint Petersburg where he posted 10 goals and 14 points before being called up the KHL.

A native of Perm, Russia, Michkov has represented Russia several times on the International stage.

At the 2022 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, he recorded eight goals and 13 points, both of which led all players in the tournament, in five games to help lead Russia to a gold medal. In 2021, he helped Russia to a silver medal and led all players in goals (12) and points (16) which earned him Most Valuable Player of the Under-18 World Junior Championships. Prior to the 2022 World Junior Championships being cancelled due to Covid, Michkov recorded three goals in two games.

