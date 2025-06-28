Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round One)

The Flyers entered the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with three selections: sixth overall, 22nd overall, and 31st overall.

By Bill Meltzer
The Flyers entered the 2025 NHL Entry Draft with three selections: sixth overall, 22nd overall, and 31st overall. The Flyers used the sixth overall selection on winger Porter Martone. Later, the Flyers traded their other two first-round selections to the Pittsburgh Penguins in order to move up to the 12th overall selection.

PORTER MARTONE -- RW

Selected: 1st Round, 6th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 208 pounds

Shoots: Right

2023-24 team: Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

2023-24 RS stats: 57 GP, 37 G, 91 A,98 PTS, 74 PIM

The skinny: Martone was almost universally regarded as the best natural winger in the 2025 Draft. After a defensemen (Matthew Schaefer) and four straight centers (Michael Misa, Anton Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers) came off the board, Martone was the first winger selected.

2024-25 review: Martone was born five weeks too late (Oct. 26, 2006) to make the cutoff for 2024 Draft eligibility. He entered the 2024-25 season as a candidate for selection in the top 10, and the Brampton captain only raised his stock even further. He later played for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships: a rare feat for most teenage players. Although he skates on right wing primarily, he can also score from his off-wing as has the potential to play either wing as needed.

Usage Pattern: Martone skates at the top of the five-on-five line rotation and is used heavily on the power play.

Game strengths: Size and strength, shooting ability, underrated playmaking, long-term leadership potential.

Opportunities for improvement: Martone's skating needs refinement. He also has room to grow on the defensive side of the game.

Notable: Martone and Jake O'Brien (selected eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken) tied for seventh on the OHL scoring leaderboard with 98 points apied.

Briere on Martone: "He was the best player available. We couldn't pass it up. He's a difference maker."

Video: Martone Highlights 24-25

Jack Nesbitt -- C

Selected: 1st Round, 12th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-4

Listed Weight: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

2023-24 team: Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

2023-24 RS stats: 65 GP, 25 G, 39 A,64 PTS, 74 PIM

The skinny: Winner of the OHL coach's poll as the most improved player in the Western Conference, Nesbitt took major strides in his second major junior season. Later, he played for Team Canada at the Under-18 World Championships. Nesbitt seemed to slow down in the OHL playoffs and also did not have a great U18s. However, the player's overall rate of improvement impressed.

2024-25 review: Nesbitt started the season in a supporting role beyond more experienced players. As the season progressed, however, his usage grew. At the U18s, he notched a couple of power play goals in PP2 usage.

Usage Pattern: Nesbitt has begun to grow into an all-situations player. There are heightened expectations for his Draft-plus-one season for the Spitfires.

Game strengths: Height and frame, netfront presence, strong hand-eye coordination (excels at deflecting pucks), grit.

Opportunities for improvement: Nesbitt has significant work to do on his skating. He also has room to fill out his frame more and add explosiveness.

Notable: Bob McKenzie, whose ratings reflect the assessments of scouts and scouting directors leaguewide, placed Nesbitt 17th in his final rankings.

Briere on Martone: "We liked the package of size, skill and grit. He gets under people's skin. He's also skilled. We think Jack has just scratched the surface."

Video: Nesbitt highlights, 2024-25.

