Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Round One)

The skinny: Martone was almost universally regarded as the best natural winger in the 2025 Draft. After a defensemen (Matthew Schaefer) and four straight centers (Michael Misa, Anton Frondell and Caleb Desnoyers) came off the board, Martone was the first winger selected.

2024-25 review: Martone was born five weeks too late (Oct. 26, 2006) to make the cutoff for 2024 Draft eligibility. He entered the 2024-25 season as a candidate for selection in the top 10, and the Brampton captain only raised his stock even further. He later played for Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships: a rare feat for most teenage players. Although he skates on right wing primarily, he can also score from his off-wing as has the potential to play either wing as needed.

Usage Pattern: Martone skates at the top of the five-on-five line rotation and is used heavily on the power play.

Game strengths: Size and strength, shooting ability, underrated playmaking, long-term leadership potential.

Opportunities for improvement: Martone's skating needs refinement. He also has room to grow on the defensive side of the game.

Notable: Martone and Jake O'Brien (selected eighth overall by the Seattle Kraken) tied for seventh on the OHL scoring leaderboard with 98 points apied.

Briere on Martone: "He was the best player available. We couldn't pass it up. He's a difference maker."

Video: Martone Highlights 24-25