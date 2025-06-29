Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Later Rounds)

The Flyers did not have a third, fourth or seventh-round pick among the nine selections the team made in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The club made a pair of picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

Max Westergard-- W

Selected: 5th Round, 132nd overall

Listed Height: 5-foot-11

Listed Weight: 168 pounds

Shoots: Left

2024-25 team: Frolunda (SHL)

2024-25 stats: 4 GP, 0 G, 0 A,0 PTS, 2 PIM

The skinny: A Finnish-born forward playing in Sweden the last few years, Wastergard was a rare smaller-framed player (5-foot-11, 173 pounds) among this year's Philadelphia draft crop. He dressed in 15 SHL games (four regular season, 11 playoff) for Frolunda and impressed at the U18s. A value pick this late in the Draft. He's a skills player. The next three or four years will show how far he can take it.

2024-25 review: Westergard played at the U18 and U20 junior levels in Sweden as well as four regular season SHL matches and 11 playoff games (three points). At the U18 Worlds in Texas, he had six points in four games.

Usage Pattern: As with most teenage prospects in Europe, Westerlund played sparingly at the SHL level but prominently against junior competition.

Game strengths: Good feet, skilled with the puck, two-way upside.

Opportunities for improvement: Westergard needs to add more muscle to his frame. His game came a long way this season, but further development is needed.

Notable: Central Scouting ranked the Finn 30th among European skaters in their final rankings.