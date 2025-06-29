Under the Microscope: Flyers 2025 Draft Class (Later Rounds)

The Flyers did not have a third, fourth or seventh-round pick among the nine selections the team made in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The club made a pair of picks in the fifth round and one in the sixth.

By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Max Westergard-- W

Selected: 5th Round, 132nd overall
Listed Height: 5-foot-11
Listed Weight: 168 pounds
Shoots: Left
2024-25 team: Frolunda (SHL)
2024-25 stats: 4 GP, 0 G, 0 A,0 PTS, 2 PIM

The skinny: A Finnish-born forward playing in Sweden the last few years, Wastergard was a rare smaller-framed player (5-foot-11, 173 pounds) among this year's Philadelphia draft crop. He dressed in 15 SHL games (four regular season, 11 playoff) for Frolunda and impressed at the U18s. A value pick this late in the Draft. He's a skills player. The next three or four years will show how far he can take it.

2024-25 review: Westergard played at the U18 and U20 junior levels in Sweden as well as four regular season SHL matches and 11 playoff games (three points). At the U18 Worlds in Texas, he had six points in four games.

Usage Pattern: As with most teenage prospects in Europe, Westerlund played sparingly at the SHL level but prominently against junior competition.

Game strengths: Good feet, skilled with the puck, two-way upside.

Opportunities for improvement: Westergard needs to add more muscle to his frame. His game came a long way this season, but further development is needed.

Notable: Central Scouting ranked the Finn 30th among European skaters in their final rankings.

Luke Vlooswyk-- D

Selected: 5th Round, 157th overall
Listed Height: 6-foot-5
Listed Weight: 200 pounds
Shoots: Right
2024-25 team: Red Deer (WHL)
2024-25 stats: 68 GP, 3 G, 14 A,17 PTS, 45 PIM

The skinny: A big (6-foot-5, 200 pound defensive defenseman), Vlooswyk makes a good first pass and keeps his game simple. He brings some physicality and competes.

2024-25 review: This season was Vlooswyk's first as a regular starter for the Rebels. He appeared in seven games last season and one the previous year.

Usage Pattern: He has shown some penalty killing potential as well as playing right defense at five-on-five.

Game strengths: Strength, physical play, first-pass ability. Keeps things simple.

Opportunities for improvement: Vlooswyk can improve his play with the puck on his stick.

Notable: Vlooswyk considers Red Deer teammate and fellow Flyers draftee Matthew Gard to be his best friend on the club.

Nathan Quinn-- C

Selected: 6th Round, 164th overall
Listed Height: 5-foot-11
Listed Weight: 173 pounds
Shoots: Left
2024-25 team: Quebec (QMJHL)
2024-25 stats: 54 GP, 17 G, 29 A,56 PTS, 25 PIM

The skinny: The:QMJHL forward likes to go to the net aggressively and plays with some feistiness to his game, in the style of Brendan Gallagher. At 5-foot-11, 173-pounds, Quinn also likes to push the pace and has some setup ability.

2024-25 review: This season was Quinn's second in the Quebec League. He saw his ice time increase, along with his production.

Usage Pattern: Quinn saw multi-situation use for the Remparts. He was second on the team in scoring.

Game strengths: Quickness and skill in distributing the puck or getting to the scoring areas himself.

Opportunities for improvement: A good player on a struggling team, Quinn sometimes tried to do a little too much.

Notable: Quinn was ranked 66th anibg North American skaters by Central Scouting. McKeen's ranked him 113th overall.

