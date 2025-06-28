Flyers Select Nine Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers selected nine players during the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday remotely from Atlantic City, NJ while the prospects names were called from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Their draft picks included two players in round one on Friday and seven players during rounds two through seven today.

Philadelphia selected seven forwards and two defensemen, including five Canadians, three Americans, and one Finnish player.

With the 6th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Porter Martone from the Brampton Steelheads. Martone, 18 (10/26/06), served as captain of the Brampton Steelheads during the 2024-25 season and finished with 98 points (37g-61a) in 57 games played and ranked tied for seventh in the OHL in points this season. He also tied for fourth in game-winning goals (7) and 11th in goals (37) across the league. In the playoffs, he posted nine points (4g-5a) in six games.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 208 pounds, the Peterborough, ON native was one of three draft-eligible players on Team Canada’s roster at the 2025 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in three games. In 2024, he captained Canada to a gold medal at the U-18 World Championship and put up 17 points (5g-12a) in seven games.

“It's not a secret, I've said it from the get-go we wanted centers,” said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. “But Porter, in that range, was the one guy that we felt we just couldn't let go by.”

“He's got some grit, he's got some physicality,” added Briere. “He likes to mix in.”

“I know it is a great organization, I know they have great people, great management, great players,” said Martone. “I am just really excited to bring my skill set and my personality to the Flyers organization. I want to go in there and just add to their culture and continue to try to win a Stanley Cup.”

In a draft night trade, the Philadelphia Flyers traded up for the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the 22nd and 31st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With the 12th overall pick in the first round, the Flyers selected center Jack Nesbitt from the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL. Nesbitt, 18 (01/12/07), registered 64 points (25g-39a) in 65 games this season, his second season in the OHL. He added another 10 points (1g-9a) in 12 playoff games. The centerman ranked fifth on the Spitfires in points, goals, and assists.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 186 pounds, the Sarnia, ON native represented Canada at the 2024 U-18 World Championship contributing five points (2g-3a) in six games.

“I think he's just tapping into what he can become,” said Briere. “Especially since what we saw in the second half and this was his 17-year-old season in the OHL and not too many players are difference makers at that age.”

“It feels amazing to be drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers and having them trade up to pick 12 and picking me,” said Nesbitt. “I am just super excited to get going and get down to Philadelphia.”

In round two, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired the 38th and 57th selections in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Seattle Kraken in exchange for the 36th and 68th picks in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With the 38th overall pick in the second round, the Flyers selected defenseman Carter Amico from the U.S. National U18 Team in the U.S. National Team Development Program (U.S. NTDP).

Amico, 18 (3/15/07), split time between the U.S. NTDP Junior team (USHL) and the U18 National team during the 2024-25 season. After his second season with the U.S. NTDP Junior team, he collected two points (0g-2a) in four games played. He also appeared in 13 games for the U18 National team and posted three assists.

The 6-foot-6, 234-pound native of Westbrook, Maine is committed to Boston University for the 2025-26 season.

“I love the East Coast, you know, I’m from Portland, Maine,” said Amico. “The environment there, the atmosphere is like no other, so, super excited to get going.”

With the 40th overall pick in the second round, the Flyers selected forward Jack Murtagh also from the U.S. NTDP U18 team.

Murtagh, 17 (8/22/07), also split time between the U.S. NTDP Junior team and the U18 team during the 2024-25 season. For the U.S. NTDP Junior team (USHL) he posted 18 points (7g-11a) in 24 games. Additionally, he skated in 56 games for the U.S. NTDP U18 team and ranked tied for third on the team in points with 53 (22g-31a). He helped the team to a bronze medal at the 2025 Under-18 World Championship and earned six points (2g-4a) in seven games.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound native of East Greenbush, New York is committed to Boston University for the 2025-26 season.

“Absolutely surreal feeling. I have kind of a loss for words,” said Murtagh. “It's just an unbelievable city, unbelievable fans. Can't wait to get started.”

With the 48th overall pick in the second round, the Flyers selected forward Shane Vansaghi from Michigan State University.

Vansaghi, 18 (10/11/06), totaled 16 points (6g-10a) in 37 games during his freshman season at Michigan State University, helping his team to a Big10 Championship. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound native of St. Louis, Missouri was the sixth youngest player in all of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for the 24-25 season.

Prior to attending Michigan State, he played for the U.S. NTDP.

“It’s unbelievable to be drafted by the NHL, especially by an organization like Philadelphia,” said Vansaghi. “It’s an incredible feeling. It’s a big moment for myself and my family. I’ve heard tons of great things about Philadelphia and the Flyers and I’m excited to get this process going.”

With the 57th overall pick in the second round, the Flyers selected centerman Matthew Gard from the Red Deer Rebels in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Gard, 18 (4/7/07), concluded his second WHL season leading his team in points with 36 (19g-17a) in 66 games. The 6-foot-5, 194-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba represented Team Canada at the 2025 Under-18 World Championship assisting his team in securing a gold medal with four points (1g-3a) in seven games.

In his rookie season with Red Deer during the 2023-24 season, he ranked second on the team in points among rookies with 18 (7g-11a) in 55 games.

With the 132nd overall pick in the fifth round, the Flyers selected left wing Max Westergård from Frölunda Hockey Club in the Swedish Hockey League.

Westergård, 17 (9/3/07), played on four different levels of Frölunda’s Hockey Club in Sweden. He began the season at the J18 level for the Regional team and collected eight points (2g-6a) in four games. For the J18 Nationell team, he played in two games and put up five points (1g-4a).

The 5-foot-11, 168-pound native of Tampere, Finland received a call-up to the J20 Nationell team and played in 41 games registering 50 points (19g-31a), the third highest total amongst all draft eligible skaters at that level. He was awarded another call-up to the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and skated in four regular season games and an additional 11 playoff games where he registered three points (1g-2a).

Internationally, he represented Finland at the 2025 Under-18 World Championship and posted six points (2g-4a) in five games.

With the 157th overall pick in the fifth round, the Flyers selected defenseman Luke Vlooswyk from the Red Deer Rebels in the WHL.

Vlooswyk, 18 (1/9/07), concluded his first full season in the WHL with Red Deer playing in 68 games and earning 17 points (3g-14a) and ranking third in points among defensemen on his team.

In 2023-24, the 6-foot-4, 201-pound native of Calgary, Alberta played for the Edge School U18 Prep and registered 16 points (3g-13a) in 28 games. That same season, Vlooswyk skated in seven regular season games with Red Deer in the WHL registering two points (1g-1a) and appeared in nine playoff games collecting two assists.

“It’s an honor to be drafted to such a historic franchise and a well-respected organization,” said Vlooswyk. “I am so excited to join the Flyers and the community that they have, and I can’t wait to meet the fans and get going.”

With the 164th overall pick in the sixth round, the Flyers selected centerman Nathan Quinn from the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Quinn, 17 (8/29/07), concluded his second season in the QMJHL with the Remparts. He appeared in 54 games and posted 46 points (17g-29a), ranking second most in points on his team. He added another four playoff games and contributed three points (1g-2a).

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound native of Napierville, Quebec is committed to playing at Northeastern University in Hockey East for the 2025-26 season.