Flyers Select Martone & Nesbitt in First Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers completed day one of the 2025 NHL Draft making two picks in the first round which included forward Porter Martone sixth overall from the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League and center Jack Nesbitt 12th overall from the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League.

With the 6th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Porter Martone from the Brampton Steelheads.

“He's the only winger in the first 12 picks. I think today, we said it all along, yeah, we would have preferred a center, but we felt we couldn’t pass up on the chance to bring a difference maker like Porter Martone to the team with the second selection,” said Daniel Briere, Flyers General Manager.

“I know it is a great organization, I know they have great people, great management, great players,” said Martone. “I am just really excited to bring my skill set and my personality to the Flyers organization. I want to go in there and just add to their culture and continue to try to win a Stanley Cup.”

Martone, 18 (10/26/06), served as captain of the Brampton Steelheads during the 2024-25 season and finished with 98 points (37g-61a) in 57 games played and ranked tied for seventh in the OHL in points this season. He also tied for fourth in game-winning goals (7) and 11th in goals (37) across the league. In the playoffs, he posted nine points (4g-5a) in six games.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 208 pounds, the Peterborough, ON native was one of three draft-eligible players on Team Canada’s roster at the 2025 World Junior Championship, scoring one goal in three games. In 2024, he captained Canada to a gold medal at the U-18 World Championship and put up 17 points (5g-12a) in seven games.

In a draft night trade, the Philadelphia Flyers acquired the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for the 22nd and 31st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With the 12th overall pick in the first round, the Flyers selected center Jack Nesbitt from the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL.

“The combination of the size, the grit, the playmaking abilities, the goal scoring already. We saw him play the second half of the season, he took a big step on a really good Windsor team,” said Briere. “We saw him play a few times in live as well. He was very impressive.”

“It feels amazing to be drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers and having them trade up to pick 12 and picking me,” said Nesbitt. “I am just super excited to get going and get down to Philadelphia.”

Nesbitt, 18 (01/12/07), registered 64 points (25g-39a) in 65 games this season, his second season in the OHL. He added another 10 points (1g-9a) in 12 playoff games. The centerman ranked fifth on the Spitfires in points, goals, and assists.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 186 pounds, the Sarnia, ON native represented Canada at the 2024 U-18 World Championship contributing five points (2g-3a) in six games.

The Flyers will continue the 2025 NHL Draft Saturday with seven more selections in Rounds 2–7 beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.