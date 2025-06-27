Meltzer's 2025 First-Round Mock Draft 

The Flyers hold the sixth, 22nd, and 31st overall picks of the first round in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. As we do every year, here's a first-round mock Draft.

1. New York Islanders: Matthew Schaefer (LD)

The Erie Otters (OHL) defenseman is one of the youngest players in the Draft pool. Nonetheless, he's shown exceptional maturity and all-around ability. He may be BOTH the best offensive and all-around blueliner in this year's Draft despite dealing with injury. A potential No. 1 or No. 2 defenseman in the NHL as he matures.

2. San Jose Sharks: Michael Misa (C)

The most accomplished offensive forward in this year's Draft. There are a few -- not many -- murmurs of the first surprise of the Draft happening quickly (meaning that someone other than Misa goes to San Jose). His offensive game is ahead of his overall game, Some believe he might ultimately have more of a winger's mindset when he reaches the pro level. Whatever the case, we'll stick with the public consensus.

3. Chicago Blackhawks: Caleb Desnoyers (C)

Porter Martone is a potential first-line winger and running mate for Connor Bedard (if Bedard returns to being a full-time center). Ultimately, though, one is hard-pressed to find a more well-rounded natural center than the QMJHL standout. He has both a very high floor (solid two-way NHL center) and a high ceiling (NHL star, although not a franchise player).

4. Utah Mammoth: Brady Martin (C)

General manager Bill Armstrong (a Flyers 1990 draftee in his own playing days) and staff are not shy about going "off the board" with their first-round selection. Martin is no longer considered a late first round candidate by the pundits. Within hockey circles, he's considered a potential future NHL captain or assistant captain There's no question about whether his aggressive physical style and competitiveness will translate to the NHL. The question is offensive ceiling: more like Mike Richards or Scott Laughton? More like Bo Horvat or Raffi Torres?

5. Nashville Predators: Anton Frondell (C)

A complete two-way player with a wicked shot, the Swede is a better pure goal scorer, less of a playmaker than Desnoyers. He's considered a very safe pick with a high (but not superstar) upside, despite a just-OK showing for Team Sweden at the Under-18 World Championships. He could also end up as a fine two-way winger in an NHL top-six if he doesn't play center. Martone is a good alternative here.

6. Flyers: James Hagens (C)

The mock board shook out in a way where the Flyers have no fewer than three viable options here: OHL winger Martone, Boston college center James Hagens or OHL center O'Brien. I'd be comfortable with any of the three. It goes without saying that, even if Hagens is my "mock pick", the Flyers' internal rankings could easily differ. Cases can be made for any of the players, or someone mentioned earlier if he slips. It's about gradations and personal preferences, not large gaps.

Hagens entered the 2024-25 season as the oft-mentioned favorite to go first overall in the Draft. He had a good freshman collegiate season but the preseason expectations were so lofty that it almost felt underwhelming. Martone is physically mature and, despite some skating question marks, is both an excellent shooter and passer.

Meanwhile, O'Brien is several inches taller than Hagens and may be the best pure playmaking center in the Draft. He'll need to fill out to eventually play at 190 to 195 pounds. He ranks highly in terms of innate hockey sense. While the others might be ahead of O'Brien right now in physical development, some believe his ceiling could exceed players drafted iaban front of him.

7. Boston Bruins: Porter Martone (RW)

Martone is big and physically mature. It would not be a surprise if he is snapped up sooner in the first round. He's also a "best available player" option for Philly even if there is a bigger organizational need at center than at wing.

8. Seattle Kraken:Jake O'Brien (C)

O'Brien is a tremendous playmaking center who rose sharply in the public rating from the beginning to the end of the season. Although he missed the U18s due to a minor injury, his Draft stock remains very high. He could go to Philly in the actual Draft or anywhere else in 5th to 10th range.

9. Buffalo Sabres: Jackson Smith (LD)

Tall, mobile, and active with the puck. That is the magic combination many teams look for in a first-round defense draftee. Smith has to work on some of his decision making but he has the high-end tools to put him up in this range.

10. Anaheim Ducks: Carter Bear (LW/C)

A torn Achilles tendon suffered in March could knock the Manitoba native out of the top 10. However, the players combination of goal-scoring prowess, nonstop hustle and reputation for an excellent work ethic keep him in the top 10 of this mock.

11. Pittsburgh Penguins: Roger McQueen (C)

McQueen has the size and skill to become a dominant NHL center but there are a few concerns that knock him just out of the 5th to 10th pick range: 1) He suffered a fractured back and missed much of his Draft-eligible season, 2) His junior-level dominance so far has come in flashes and short sample sizes, not on a sustained basis; 3) Born Oct. 2, 2006, he's nearly a year older than Schaefer and some of the other top prospects but has essentially missed a year of development opportunity. Even so, this is a very high-ceiling prospect.

12. Pittsburgh Penguins (from New York Rangers): Kashawn Aitcheson (D)

Extremely aggressive and athletically gifted defenseman. He gets under opponents' skin, will drop the gloves when challenged, and can also score (at least at the junior level). There are some decision-making concerns and adjustments he'll have to make to the pro game in a few years.

13. Detroit Red Wings: Victor Eklund (RW)

The smallish but gifted winger has already had success against adult pros in Allsvenskan (Sweden's top minor league). Thirteenth in this mock is a bit lower than he appears in other sample Drafts. He won't get past Hakan Andersson and the Wings if he actually is on the board after the top 12.

14. Columbus Blue Jackets: Radim Mrtka (RD)

The raw materials are there to become a star defenseman in the NHL. However, there's a lot of projection involved for the 6-foot-6, 218 right-shooting blueliner. If everything comes together, the Czech blueliner has top-pairing potential.

15. Vancouver Canucks: Logan Hensler (D)

Hensler averaged 18-plus minutes per game this season as a true freshman at Wisconsin. The USNTDP product entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations of potentially challenging for a top-10 spot. A bit like Hagens, the player's freshman season didn't quite live up to the hype. Nevertheless, the right-shooting defenseman has solid upside and the potential to at least come off the board in the middle stages of the first round.

16. Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames): Justin Carbonneau (RW)

The tools are all there: good size (6-foot-1, 191 pounds), above-average skater, excellent shooter. The stats are there, too: 46 goals, 89 points in 62 games. The quality of competition in the QMJHL sometimes counts against the player. He must also show the resilience not to become frustrated if things don't quickly go his way. However, overall, this is a highly regarded player for a reason.

17. Montreal Canadiens: Cole Reschny (C)

Not the biggest or fastest center around but a savvy and productive one for Victoria of the Western Hockey League. The NHL's trend toward favoring bigger-framed centers could hurt players like Reschny or Ben Kindel (or even Hagens for that matter).

18: Calgary Flames (from New Jersey Devils): Ben Kindel (C)

It's coincidental that the Calgary Hitmen center went here in the mock to the Flames. I considered him a bit higher as well. High-skill and smart but smallish center. One scout likened him to current Flame and former Flyer Morgan Frost "but with a little more jam and a little less dangle" with the puck.

19. St. Louis Blues: Cameron Reid (LD)

If the Kitchener Rangers (OHL) defenseman were a couple inches taller or a tad stronger physically, he'd challenge heavily to be the second defenseman off the board. All the other tools -- and demonstrated rather than just theoretical -- abilities are there to develop someday into a fine NHL defenseman. He's more average-sized than smallish but is physically much smaller than Jackson Smith or Mrtka. Like it or or not, those factors come into play in Draft order.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (from Minnesota Wild): Daniil Prokhorov (RW)

The first Russian player off the board in this year's mock draft is a huge-framed Russian power forward who isn't shy about using his size to his advantage. He's been physically dominant against teenage competition in the MHL. Also a plus skater for someone who is 6-foot-5 and roughly 220 pounds.

21. Ottawa Senators: Braeden Cootes (C)

Cootes impressed at the Under-18 Worlds for Team Canada. A fine skater with a good motor and strong competitive drive offset an average-sized (5-foot-11, 183 pound frame). Some consider him to be a high-floor player with middle-six upside at the NHL level.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (from Colorado Avalanche): Alex Zharovsky (RW)

I considered QMHL power forward Bill Zonnon in this spot (and, in fact, selected him for Philly in an earlier incarnation of the mock Draft). Ultimately, I decided not to wait until the tail end of the first round or into the second round on one of the most naturally skilled players in this year's Draft class. It's a swing for the fences that will take patience but Tolpar Ufa forward is an outstanding stickhandler with scoring potential.

He tore up the teenage competition in the MHL -- not to a Matvei Michkov-like pace but still impressive -- but must add muscle and completeness to his game. He's a player who compiles some dazzling highlights. To compete against adult pros, he'll need to add strength to his 6-foot-1, 163-pound frame.

23. Nashville Predators (from Tampa Bay Lightning): Vaclav Nestrasil (RW)

The tall and thin (6-foot-5, 186 pounds) USHL winger had a strong second half and excellent playoffs for the championship-winning Muskegon Lumberjacks. Some have likened his upside to NHLer JJ Peterka, now with the Utah Mammoth.

24. Los Angeles Kings: Bill Zonnon (RW)

The burgeoning Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) power forward enjoyed a breakout season in the Q. Competes hard and gets to the scoring areas. Although not as naturally tough as longtime Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds (few are), some have noted similarities in how Zonnon scores his goals (28 in the regular season, eight more in 13 playoff games) to how Simmonds scored gritty goals near the net.

25. Chicago Blackhawks (from Toronto Maple Leafs): Joshua Ravensbergen (G)

The first goalie of the 2025 comes off the board with eight picks remaining in the opening round of the mock draft. The Blackhawks have two first-rounders and went for Desnoyers' third overall. Here, they aim for a long-term goalie of the future with the huge-framed Western Hockey League.

26. Nashville Predators (from Vegas via San Jose): Ryker Lee (RW)

A skilled and competitive USHL forward who had an excellent season for the Madison Capitols, Lee posted 31 goals and 68 points in 58 regular season games and added six points in six playoff matches. He's noted as a fine stickhandler. Question marks about his combination of inartistic skating and average size (6-foot, 170 pounds) could push him to the late first round or early in the second.

27. Washington Capitals: Malcolm Spence (LW)

The Erie Otters' standout is headed for the University of Michigan in 2025-25. Spence (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) was originally the second overall pick of the OHL Draft. He's played three full seasons of major junior hockey. Spence (borth Sept. 22, 2006) was born one week too late to qualify for the 2024 NHL Draft. He's had excellent spells in the OHL but also underachieving stretches. Greater consistency is needed, because the tools are there to be a good pro.

28. Winnipeg Jets: Jack Nesbitt (C)

The big-framed Windsor Spitfires (OHL) center had a strong overall season but seemed to run out of steam near the end of the campaign. His playoff run for the Windsor Spitfires fell a bit short of expectations. Nevertheless, he won the Most Improved Player award in the annual OHL Coaches' Poll.

29. Carolina Hurricanes: Milton Gastrin (C)

The Swedish center played in eight SHL games for MODO in addition to 40 games (18 goals, 42 points) for their J20 squad. A fine two-way player for someone his age as well as a smooth skater. Gastrin impressed at the U18 Worlds.

30. San Jose Sharks (from Dallas Stars): Blake Fiddler (D)

The son of former NHL player Vernon Fiddler is a huge-framed (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) defenseman who is also surprisingly mobile for a blueliner his size. Sometimes, he tries to do a little too much and gets caught in no man's land, but he may become a less-is-more type of defenseman as he matures. He had 10 goals in 64 WHL regular season games for the Edmonton Oil Kings but is not expected to be an offensive defenseman as a pro.

31. Philadelphia Flyers (from Edmonton Oilers): Henry Brzustewicz (D)

I seriously considered big USNTPD/University of Michigan Will Horcoff in this spot. Ultimately, I chose London Knights (OHL) defenseman Brzustewicz because I have a bigger sample size of seeing (streamed) London games over the last two seasons. London won back-to-back OHL championships and the 2025 Memorial Cup championship.

This season, the converted forward averaged north of 20 minutes of ice time per game. Right-shot defensemen are coveted, especially when they are also 6-foot-2 and 203+ pounds. Also, there is a bit of a positional factor here after I'd already take two high-skill forwards at picks six and 22.

32. Calgary Flames (from Florida Panthers): Simon Wang (D)

A pure project but one that could pay off with a lot of patience and developmental coaching. Wang's intrigue stems entirely from being a player with a 6-foot-6, 215-pound frame who is also an outstanding skater. His game is still quite raw but with the final pick of the first round, I had Calgary take a game. A player like Horcoff or USNTDP winger Jack Murtagh would be a safer pick.