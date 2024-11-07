Flyers Sign Kyle Konin to Amateur Tryout; Kolosov out with Injury

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has signed goaltender Kyle Konin to an amateur tryout according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the club has signed goaltender Kyle Konin to an amateur tryout according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Aleksei Kolosov will not dress tonight due to a lower body injury, his status is day-to-day.

Konin who serves as an emergency back up in Tampa Bay has suited up in two games as an emergency backup: last for Tampa Bay on April 1, 2024, and previously on Dec. 2, 2021, for St. Louis. Konin played college hockey for Grand Valley State University from 2019-20.

Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov is expected to get the start on Thursday in Tampa.

