Flyers Sign Jacob Gaucher to Entry Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jacob Gaucher to a two-year, entry level contract according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

Gaucher, 23 (3/9/2001), who is undrafted was previously on an American Hockey League (AHL) contract, is in his second season with the Phantoms. This season so far, he has played in 23 games tallying 10 goals and 15 points which is the fourth most on the team. Additionally, the right shot centerman is tied for the most power play goals on the team with three.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward made his professional hockey debut with the Reading Royals of the ECHL in 2022-23 where he registered 61 points (22g-39a) in 71 games before playing the majority of his season in Lehigh Valley in 2023-24. Last season, he put up 16 points (8g-8a) in 59 games with the club. In the 2024 Calder Cup playoffs, Gaucher came up big scoring in overtime to send the team to the second round and adding another assist.

A native of Longueuil, Quebec, Gaucher played his junior hockey career in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Val-d’Or Foreurs for three seasons where he served as alternate captain before being traded to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to captain the team for his fourth and final season. Through those four seasons he played in 242 games scoring 65 goals with 76 assists for 141 points.