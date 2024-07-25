Flyers sign forward Travis Konecny to an eight-year extension

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have extended forward Travis Konecny to an eight-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $8.75 million beginning with the 2025-26 season, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.



"Travis Konecny is an integral part of the fabric of our team and we are thrilled to have him under contract for the long-term," said Brière. "Travis has grown into a significant leader on our team and he truly embodies what it means to be a Flyer. His work-ethic, combined with his tenacity and talent makes him a central figure for what we are building towards, and his determination for our future success speaks volumes about his commitment to our team and city."



“I couldn’t be happier to sign again with the Flyers,” said Konecny. “There’s such a bright and exciting future with this team and I can’t wait to be a part of it for the next nine years and see what we will accomplish. I can’t thank all my teammates and staff members enough because this opportunity wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of them along the way. I can’t wait to get back to Philly in front of the best fans in the world and I look forward to another great season!



Konecny, 27 (3/11/1997), tallied 68 points (33g-35a) in 76 games with the Flyers during the 2023-24 season. He led the team in goals, points, shorthanded goals (6) and game-winning goals (5). He also led the NHL in shorthanded goals and ranked tied for second in shorthanded points (7).



Among his accomplishments this season, Konecny skated in his 500th NHL game on Nov. 2 vs. Los Angeles, tallied his 200th NHL assist on Dec. 15 vs. Detroit and recorded his 400th NHL point on April 13 vs. New Jersey. He represented the Flyers at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, which was his second NHL All-Star appearance (2020). In addition, Konecny was the recipient of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s Most Valuable Player and won the Toyota Cup, accumulating the most points as “Stars of the Game” at the conclusion of this past season.



Konecny’s leadership extends beyond the ice leading by example to support members of the community. Throughout his career, Konecny has made time to host multiple Make-A-Wish recipients with special on-ice experiences as well as serve as an ambassador for Flyers Against Prostate Cancer to bring awareness to the importance of prostate cancer screening. Leading the charge, Konecny regularly makes time to give back to the Philadelphia community through hospital visits, toy drives and supporting key Flyers Charities fundraising initiatives.



Over parts of eight seasons in the NHL, all with the Flyers, Konecny has recorded 174 goals and 226 assists for 400 points in 564 regular season games, and has added eight points (1g-7a) in 22 career Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.



The 5-foot-10, 192-pound forward was drafted in the first-round (24th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by Philadelphia. He made his NHL debut and tallied his first NHL point on Oct. 14, 2016 at Los Angeles, and scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 25, 2016 vs. Buffalo.



Internationally, the London, Ontario native has represented Canada at the 2017 Men’s World Championship, posting eight assists in 10 games to earn a silver medal. He also has represented Canada at the 2016 Under-20 World Junior Championship and the 2014 Under-18 World Junior Championship, where he scored four goals and one assist in seven games on the way to a bronze medal.