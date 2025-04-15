Flyers Sign Devin Kaplan to Entry Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Devin Kaplan to a three-year entry-level contract and will report immediately to the Flyers for the remainder of the season, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Kaplan, 21 (01/10/2004) was selected by the Flyers in the third-round (69th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Kaplan has participated in Flyers development camp in 2024, 2023, and 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward recently completed his junior season with Boston University (BU) serving as an assistant captain. He helped his team to the Frozen Four and NCAA Championship game. Despite falling to Western Michigan in the title game, Kaplan recorded an assist. He posted three assists throughout the entirety of the NCAA tournament.

In the regular season, Kaplan registered 18 points (10g-8a) in 38 games. Through his three seasons with BU he put up 25 goals and 64 points in 115 games played including four powerplay goals, two short-handed goals, and two game-winning goals.

The Bridgewater, NJ native is a product of the North Jersey Avalanche minor hockey program and eventually went on to play two seasons at the U.S. National Development Team Program (USNDTP). He registered 39 points (13g-26a) in 46 games played with the Under-17 team in the 2020-21 season and 38 points (13g-25a) with the Under-18 team in the 2021-22 season. The forward participated in the Under-18 World Championships in 2022 where he recorded one goal and five assists.