Flyers Select Seven Players in 2024 NHL Draft

The Philadelphia Flyers selected seven players during the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday from the Sphere in Las Vegas, which included six players during rounds two through seven today.

Philadelphia selected five forwards and two defensemen, including two Canadians, two Americans, one Russian, one Swede and one Finnish player.

With the 13th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers selected center Jett Luchanko from the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Flyers acquired the 13th pick in 2024 and a third-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

“The way he plays, the way he works. He’s a complete player,” said Daniel Brière, Flyers General Manager. “He’s very young still. What he did and how he got better and better as the season went on. We feel he’s just starting to tap his potential. We’re really excited about him.”

Luchanko, 17 (8/21/06), collected 74 points (20g-54a) in 68 regular season games with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The 5-foot-11, 187-pound native of London, Ontario led the team in assists and points, tied for third in shorthanded goals, ranked fifth in goals, and sixth in power-play goals. The right-shot center also tallied three assists in four playoff games for Guelph this season. He was awarded the William Hanley Trophy for the OHL’s most sportsmanlike player. He represented Team Canada in the 2024 Under-18 World Junior Championship, posting two goals and five assists for seven points in seven games to win a gold medal.

“Jett’s a player we are really excited about. A centerman who brings speed, very smart and very detailed at both ends of the rink. As he gets stronger, he’s going to be more and more dynamic. We’re really excited about his potential,” said Brent Flahr, Vice President and Assistant General Manager. “He can play in every situation, whether it’s in Guelph or Team Canada. He’s a leader. Coaches rave about him on both teams. We just think it’s the tip of the iceberg with him. He’s a player that we highly coveted.”

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to be selected by the Flyers. Unbelievable feeling,” said Luchanko. “I’m excited to be a Flyer and glad to be a part of this historic franchise.”

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired a conditional first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

With the 51st overall pick in the second round, the Flyers selected center Jack Berglund from Färjestad BK in the Under-20 Swedish League.

Berglund, 18 (4/10/06), totaled 34 points (15g-19a) in 41 regular season games for Färjestad in the Under-20 Swedish League. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound native of Karlstad, Sweden played in eight games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), scored just one goal in those eight games. He was awarded the SHL’s Most Points by Under-18 player. The left-shot center represented Sweden in the Under-18 World Junior Championship, posted two goals and three assists for five points in seven games to win a bronze medal.

“It is a really cool team to see and to be part of that. They are trying to build the team back to where it was before,” said Berglund. “I am really happy to be part of it and I am going to try and work hard every day to get there. “

The Philadelphia Flyers acquired an additional second round pick (59th overall) from the Nashville Predators in exchange for the 77th overall pick in 2024 and a third-round selection (originally from Minnesota) in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Philadelphia selected defenseman Spencer Gill from the Rimouski Oceanic in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the 59th overall pick.

Gill, 17 (8/17/06), totaled 46 points (12g-34a) in 65 regular-season games for Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound native of Riverview, New Brunswick ranked fourth on the team in assists and tied for fifth in points. He recorded five assists in five playoff games for Rimouski. The right-shot defenseman represented Team Canada at the Under-18 World Junior Championship, tallying two assists in seven games to win a gold medal. He was a teammate of 2024 first round pick, Jett Luchanko.

“Obviously it's a great moment for me and my family,” said Gill. “I'm just really pumped that they traded up to draft me and I'm really happy to join such a great organization."

In their final trade on the draft floor, the Flyers acquired a fourth round pick (107th overall) from the Calgary Flames in exchange for their picks in the fifth round (150th overall) and sixth round (177th overall).

With the 107th overall pick, the Flyers selected center Heikki Ruohonen from the Kiekko-Espoo in the Under-20 Finnish Hockey League.

Ruohonen, 18 (06/19/2006), totaled 47 points (20g-27a) in 37 regular-season games for Kiekko-Espoo. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound native of Helsinki, Finland led his team in goals and assists. The left-shot centerman represented Finland in the Under-18 World Junior Championship, posted three goals and two assists for five points in five games. He was named Under-18 World Junior Championship Top 3 Player on Team award. Ruohonen is committed to Harvard University for the 2024-25 season

With the 148th overall pick, the Flyers selected right wing Noah Powell from the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Powell, 19 (2/2/05), tallied 74 points (43g-31a) in 61 regular-season games for Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL). The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Northbrook, Illinois led the USHL in goals. The right-shot winger recorded two goals and three assists for five points in 11 playoff games for Dubuque. He was named to the USHL’s Second All-Star Team after the 2023-24 season. Powell is committed to playing at Ohio State University for the 2024-25 season.

With the 173rd overall pick, the Flyers selected right wing Ilya Pautov from the Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL (Russian Juniors).

Pautov, 18 (5/3/06), tallied 45 points (15g-30a) in 46 regular-season games for CSKA Red Army Jr. in the MHL this season. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound native of Novosibirsk, Russia led his team in assists and finished second in total points on the team. The left-shot winger posted four goals and two assists for six points in 12 regular season games in the 2022-23 season for CSKA Red Army.

With their final selection of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Flyers selected defenseman Austin Moline in the seventh round (205th overall) from Shattuck St. Mary’s U-18 Prep Team in the USHS League.

Moline, 18 (11/21/05), recorded 41 points (11g-30a) in 71 regular season games for Shattuck St. Mary’s U-18 Prep team in the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound native of Las Vegas, Nevada tallied one goal and 25 assists for 26 points in 68 regular season games for Shattuck St. Mary’s U-18 Prep team in the 2022-23 season. The right-shot defenseman is committed to playing for Brooks Bandits in the BCHL for the 2024-25 season and then Northern Michigan University for the 2025-26 season.

“It feels surreal being drafted in my hometown and by such a great organization. I can’t wait to get down to Philadelphia and meet everyone,” said Moline. “I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for everything. I couldn’t have done it without them.”