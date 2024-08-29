Flyers Release 2024-25 National Broadcast Schedule

Flyers to be featured on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, HULU, MAX, TNT AND TruTV 14 times.

By Philadelphia Flyers
The National Hockey League, in conjunction with their United States media broadcast rightsholders, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and TNT, announced today the national broadcast schedule for all 32 clubs for the 2024-25 regular season.

Philadelphia will be featured on the national stage a total of 14 times, including eight home games and six road contests.

The Flyers will be featured exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu a total of four times and will be featured on ESPN twice when Philadelphia visits the 2024 Western Conference Champions, the Edmonton Oilers, on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Rogers Place at 10:00 p.m. ET and when Philadelphia faces off against the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.

In addition, Philadelphia will be featured on TNT a total of six times throughout the season including two of the four matchups against our intra-divisional rival, the New Jersey Devils, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Prudential Center at 7:00 p.m. ET and on March 9 at the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m. ET.

DATE
OPPONENT
LOCATION
TIME
BROADCAST

Tue., Oct. 15

Edmonton

Rogers Place

10:00 P.M.

ESPN

Tue., Oct. 22

Washington

Wells Fargo Center

6:00 P.M.

ESPN/ESPN+

Wed., Oct. 23

Washington

Capital One Arena

7:30 P.M.

TNT/truTV/MAX

Thurs., Nov. 7

Tampa Bay

Amalie Arena

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+/Hulu

Wed., Nov. 20

Carolina

Wells Fargo Center

7:30 P.M.

TNT/truTV/MAX

Wed., Dec. 18

Detroit

Little Caesars Arena

7:00 P.M.

TNT/truTV/MAX

Thurs., Dec. 19

Los Angeles

Wells Fargo Center

7:00 P.M.

ESPN+/Hulu

Tue., Jan. 7

Toronto

Wells Fargo Center

7:30 P.M.

ESPN+/Hulu

Wed., Jan. 29

New Jersey

Prudential Center

7:00 P.M.

TNT/truTV/MAX

Thurs., Jan. 30

NY Islanders

Wells Fargo Center

7:30 P.M.

ESPN+/Hulu

Sat., March 8

Seattle

Wells Fargo Center

12:30 P.M.

ABC/ESPN+

Sun., March 9

New Jersey

Wells Fargo Center

1:00 P.M.

TNT/truTV/MAX

Wed., April 9

NY Rangers

Madison Square Garden

7:30 P.M.

TNT/truTV/MAX

Sat., April 12

NY Islanders

Wells Fargo Center

12:30 P.M.

ABC/ESPN+

The Flyers local and regional broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

In addition to today’s national broadcast schedule announcement, the NHL has released updated game times for the 2024-25 regular season. The following Flyers contests have been moved from a 7 p.m. start time to 7:30 p.m. (ET):

Thurs., Nov. 7 at Tampa Bay

Thurs., Dec. 19 vs. Los Angeles

Tue., Jan. 7 vs. Toronto

Thurs., Jan. 30 vs. NY Islanders

Sat., April 12 vs. NY Islanders

