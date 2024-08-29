Flyers Release 2024-25 National Broadcast Schedule

The National Hockey League, in conjunction with their United States media broadcast rightsholders, ESPN, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) and TNT, announced today the national broadcast schedule for all 32 clubs for the 2024-25 regular season.

Philadelphia will be featured on the national stage a total of 14 times, including eight home games and six road contests.

The Flyers will be featured exclusively on ESPN+/Hulu a total of four times and will be featured on ESPN twice when Philadelphia visits the 2024 Western Conference Champions, the Edmonton Oilers, on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Rogers Place at 10:00 p.m. ET and when Philadelphia faces off against the Washington Capitals for the first time this season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:00 p.m. ET.

In addition, Philadelphia will be featured on TNT a total of six times throughout the season including two of the four matchups against our intra-divisional rival, the New Jersey Devils, on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Prudential Center at 7:00 p.m. ET and on March 9 at the Wells Fargo Center at 1:00 p.m. ET.