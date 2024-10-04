Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by 14 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers today have reduced their training camp roster by 14 players, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

GettyImages-2107917357 (1)
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The following two (2) players have been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Oct. 5:
F – Olle Lycksell
F – Anthony Richard

The following nine (9) players have been assigned to the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F – Rodrigo Abols
F – Oskar Eklind
F – Samu Tuomaala
D – Emil Andrae
D – Adam Ginning
D – Helge Grans
D – Hunter McDonald
G – Aleksei Kolosov
G - Cal Petersen

The following player on an AHL contract has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:
F – Cooper Marody

The following two (2) players have been assigned to their respective junior teams today:
F – Denver Barkey (OHL – London Knights)
D – Oliver Bonk (OHL – London Knights)

