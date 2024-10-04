Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by 14 Players

The Philadelphia Flyers today have reduced their training camp roster by 14 players, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

The following two (2) players have been placed on Waivers today for the purpose of loaning to Lehigh Valley upon clearing Waivers tomorrow, Oct. 5:

F – Olle Lycksell

F – Anthony Richard

The following nine (9) players have been assigned to the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F – Rodrigo Abols

F – Oskar Eklind

F – Samu Tuomaala

D – Emil Andrae

D – Adam Ginning

D – Helge Grans

D – Hunter McDonald

G – Aleksei Kolosov

G - Cal Petersen

The following player on an AHL contract has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms today:

F – Cooper Marody

The following two (2) players have been assigned to their respective junior teams today:

F – Denver Barkey (OHL – London Knights)

D – Oliver Bonk (OHL – London Knights)