Flyers re-sign defenseman Adam Ginning to a contract extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed defenseman Adam Ginning to a two-year, two-way/one way, contract extension worth an average annual value of $787,500, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Ginning, 24 (1/13/2000), appeared in nine games with the Flyers this season and scored his first NHL goal on April 6 at Columbus. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he recorded 15 points (2g-13a) in 58 regular season games. He ranked fourth among Phantoms defensemen in both assists (13) and points (15). He registered one assist in six games during the 2024 AHL playoffs.

Ginning has posted five goals and 29 assists (34 points) in 126 games over two seasons with Lehigh (2022-24). He made his NHL debut with the Flyers on April 11, 2023 vs. Columbus. He has one assist in nine AHL playoff appearances.

Prior to his North American professional debut last season, Ginning spent six seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) with Linköping HC and Färjestad BK (2016-22). He registered 29 points (8g-21a) in 216 career regular season games in the SHL and posted three goals and three assists for six points in 34 SHL playoff contests.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Linköping, Sweden was selected by the Flyers in the second round (50th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Internationally, the left-shot defenseman has represented Sweden at the 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championship and the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championship, where he earned a bronze medal. He was also named Top 3 Player on Team at the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championship. He also represented Sweden at the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championship and the 2020 Under-20 World Junior Championship, where he helped Sweden win a bronze medal.