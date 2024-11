The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has placed centerman Ryan Poehling on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 2. Additionally, the Flyers have recalled Anthony Richard from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League.

Richard (#90) will be available for Thursday’s game vs. Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu & 97.5 The Fanatic).