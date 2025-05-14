Flyers Name Rick Tocchet Head Coach

The Philadelphia Flyers have named Rick Tocchet the 25th head coach in franchise history, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

“I am very happy to welcome Rick Tocchet as our head coach,” said Briere. “During this process it became clear that Rick was the absolute right coach to lead our team. He has enjoyed the highest level of success both as a player and coach. Rick’s ability to teach and understand his players, combined with his passion for winning, brings out the best in young players at different stages of their development and has earned the respect and confidence of highly talented All-Stars and veteran players alike.”

“From the first conversation I had with Rick, it struck me on how deeply he cares about the Philadelphia Flyers, our city and the fans,” said Flyers Governor, Dan Hilferty. “Rick’s track record speaks for itself. He has not only been successful at different stages of his career, but he has a way of connecting with his players and staff. I strongly believe that he is the ideal person to unite and lead us towards our ultimate goal of building this team into a perennial contender again.”

“We are thrilled to have Rick lead our team into the future,” said President of Hockey Operations, Keith Jones. “What is impressive about Rick is that players gravitate towards him and develop a strong relationship in the process. There is a genuine trust that he will do everything he can to bring success to the team.”

“I’ve always been a Flyer at heart and have taken that passion and energy that embodies this city and organization with me throughout my career,” said Tocchet. “I want to thank Danny Briere, Keith Jones and Dan Hilferty for this honor and opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this team back among the NHL elite where we belong. We have a lot of work to do and much to accomplish, but I am confident in the direction we are heading and determined to get us there.”

Tocchet, 61 (4/9/1964), has been a head coach in the National Hockey League for parts of nine seasons, most recently with the Vancouver Canucks for the past three seasons. Overall, he has a career record of 286-265-87 in 638 regular season games with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10), Arizona Coyotes (2017-2021), and Canucks (2022-25).

With the Canucks, he led the team to the Pacific Division title with a 50-win, 109-point season and 50-23-9 record during the 2023-24 season. Following the 2023-24 regular season, he was awarded the NHL’s Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year. Their 109 points were the third-most in the Western Conference, sixth-most in the league and the third-highest single-season point total in franchise history.

Accompanying his regular-season statistics, Tocchet has led his team to the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice (2019-20 & 2023-24) and has a record of 11-11 in 22 postseason games.

In addition to his head coaching experience, Tocchet was an assistant coach for parts of seven seasons. He helped guide the Pittsburgh Penguins to two Stanley Cup Championships as an assistant during their back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. He served as an assistant with the Colorado Avalanche (2002-04), Phoenix Coyotes (2005-06), Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-09), and Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-17).

Internationally, Tocchet served as an assistant coach for Team Canada at the Four Nations Face-Off in 2025 where he helped lead the team to win the tournament. As a player, he helped Canada win the Canada Cup Tournament in 1988 & 1992.

Prior to becoming a coach, Tocchet played parts of 18 seasons and over 1,100 games as a forward in the NHL with nearly 11 of those seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers over two separate stints (1984-92 & 1999-02). He is one of 19 players to serve as captain of the Flyers, named to the position for the 1991-92 season, and on Nov. 16, 2021, he was inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame.

Tocchet holds the Flyers all-time record in penalty-minutes with 1,815 and ranks T-12th in goals (232), 16th in points (508), and 18th in assists (276) and regular season games played (621). He was named an NHL All-Star three times.

Overall, he skated in 1,144 NHL regular-season games and registered 440 goals, 512 assists, and 952 points for the Flyers (1984-92 & 1999-02), Penguins (1991-92 to 1993-94), Los Angeles Kings (1994-95 to 1995-96), Boston Bruins (1995-96 to 1996-97), Washington Capitals (1996-97) and Phoenix Coyotes (1997-98 to 1999-2000).