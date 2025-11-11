Flyers Farm Report: Checking in on 2025 Draftees

The Philadelphia Flyers selected nine players in the 2025 NHL Draft, including six players in the first and second rounds.

farm-11.11
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers selected nine players in the 2025 NHL Draft, including six players in the first and second rounds. With mid-November approaching and the NHL club in the midst of a three-night break in the game schedule, now is a good time to check in on the organization's most draftees.

Porter Martone (RW, Michigan State, NCAA)

The sixth overall selection of the 2025 Draft has lived up so far to his pre-draft hype. He's compiled 11 points (four goals, seven assists) across his first eight games of college hockey. In addition to showing a finishing touch and a nose for the net, Martone is also a deft passer. The physically mature winger (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) has been strong along the walls even in moving up to play against some older competition at the college level. He's shown grit, competitiveness and physicality, too.

Michigan State, the No. 1 ranked team in the NCAA, is off the 7-1-0 start. This past weekend, they defeated 5th-ranked Penn State (9-3-0) on back-to-back days. Martone outshined Gavin McKenna, the consensus first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 Draft.

Martone, who turned 19 on October 26, is a lock for Team Canada at the 2025-26 World Junior Championships.

Jack Nesbitt (C, Windsor Spitfires, OHL)

The 6-foot-4 center, selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2025 Draft, continues to build his overall game. The points were slower to come earlier in the season. However, the Spitfires catalyst had a five-explosion (one goal, four assists) in a 6-3 win against Brampton on Saturday. He's up to 16 points (6g, 10a) through his first 14 games played this season.

Nesbitt needs to add muscle to his frame and improve his skating. However, the Flyers are bullish on his long-term upside, envisioning him three to five years down the line as a superior pro to some players who are currently ahead of him in development.

Windsor is off to a 15-3-1-1 start this season and sits in first place in the West Division (seven points ahead of the Soo Greyhounds). Nesbitt is fourth on the team in scoring.

Carter Amico (D, Boston University, NCAA)

One of the best pure athletes in his draft class, Amico missed most of the 2024-25 season with a broken kneecap. The right-shot defensive defenseman combines size (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) with well above-average mobility.

With Amico, it's all about long-term upside as a modern-day shutdown defenseman. Over time, his current game needs development, particularly with the puck on his stick and in some of his defensive reads. However, there is not a rush on the 36th overall pick.

The Boston University freshman has dressed in 11 games to date (-5, 8 PIM). He's not a "points" player per se, but he's looking to get his first collegiate goal or assist. One of Martone's four goals to date came at Amico's expense down low in the Terriers' defensive zone.

Jack Murtagh (LW/C, Boston University, NCAA)

The 18-year-old BU freshman has been a pleasant surprise so far his freshman season. The 40th overall pick has shown a combination of mobility and grit to go with his size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds) and also shown flashes of some offensive upside. Stat wise, he's posted six points (3g, 3a) and 17 penalty minutes in his first 11 games of college hockey.

Shane Vansaghi (RW, Michigan State, NCAA)

Entering the 2025 NHL Draft, the consensus on Vansaghi was that he has the upside of a very useful and physical future bottom-six in a pro lineup. The 48th overall pick does a lot of the unglamorous work on his line and brings a gritty element without taking many penalties. The sophomore's current role on the Spartans is likely to be similar to his eventual pro hockey role.

Matthew Gard (C, Red Deer Rebels, WHL)

Selected 57th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-5 center has come as advertised entering his draft-plus-one center: energetic, highly competitive and physical, responsible off the puck and with a dash of offensive upside around the net (19 goals last season, five through his first 12 games this season). Gard has built the reputation as a self-motivated and very coachable player. The stats may not jump off the page but he's a good young athlete and has the tools to progress steadily on a season-by-season basis.

Max Westergard (LW, Frolunda, SHL)

The smallish but competitive Finnish forward has been a revelation so far in his first full professional season in Sweden's SHL. He dressed in 11 SHL playoff games last year after spending most of the season at the junior level. So far this season, the 132nd overall pick has compiled 16 points (4g, 12a) and a traditional +12 rating for Frolunda in just nine games.

Luke Vlooswyk (D, Red Deer, WHL)

The right-shot, big-framed (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) defenseman is an intriguing batch of raw materials. He's played very well so far for Rebels in a defensive defenseman role (three assists, +10 in 17 games).

The 2024-25 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year has a good head on his shoulders, both on-the-ice and off. Rookie Camp and the Rookie Series against the New York Rangers prospects revealed some opportunities for improvement in his game. Vlooswyk has been working diligently to progress, and is seeing some early results.

Nathan Quinn (C, Quebec Remparts, QMJHL)

Selected 164th overall by the Flyers, the smallish QMJHL forward has averaged a point-per-game so far (16 points in 16 games) for the Remparts. He leads the team in scoring to date. The club is off to an 8-9-1 start. He possesses a good wrist shot and some playmaking upside as well.

News Feed

Mel Bridgman Carved a Special Place in Flyers History

Postgame RAV4:  Flyers Push Back for Point vs. Sens

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Senators

Friday Forecheck: York is Thriving

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Down Predators in Nashville

Flyers Activate Ersson Off IR, Loan Gaucher to Lehigh Valley

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Predators

'Santa Sacks' are Back: Philadelphia Flyers Announce Return of Fan-Favorite Holiday Gift Package

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Outlast Habs in Shootout Win

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Canadiens

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop 2-1 Decision to Flames

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Flames

Postgame RAV4: Fast Start, Late Push Falls Short

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Maple Leafs

Friday Forecheck: October in Review

Postgame 5: Zegras and Vladar Spur Flyers Win

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Acquire Defenseman Kyrou

Flyers Place Ersson on IR and Recall Kolosov