Flyers Farm Report: Checking in on 2025 Draftees

The Philadelphia Flyers selected nine players in the 2025 NHL Draft, including six players in the first and second rounds. With mid-November approaching and the NHL club in the midst of a three-night break in the game schedule, now is a good time to check in on the organization's most draftees.

Porter Martone (RW, Michigan State, NCAA)

The sixth overall selection of the 2025 Draft has lived up so far to his pre-draft hype. He's compiled 11 points (four goals, seven assists) across his first eight games of college hockey. In addition to showing a finishing touch and a nose for the net, Martone is also a deft passer. The physically mature winger (6-foot-3, 208 pounds) has been strong along the walls even in moving up to play against some older competition at the college level. He's shown grit, competitiveness and physicality, too.

Michigan State, the No. 1 ranked team in the NCAA, is off the 7-1-0 start. This past weekend, they defeated 5th-ranked Penn State (9-3-0) on back-to-back days. Martone outshined Gavin McKenna, the consensus first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 Draft.

Martone, who turned 19 on October 26, is a lock for Team Canada at the 2025-26 World Junior Championships.