Flyers Charities and Flyers Wives Surprise Local Family With News of Home Renovation Project

Flyers Charities, along with a group of Flyers wives, announced today that they have teamed up with Michael’s Way and St. Christophers Hospital for Children to relaunch the Building Hope for Kids initiative. Together, they will renovate the home of eight-year-old Ronda Burns, a courageous young patient battling leukemia. The collaboration will transform the home into a safe and comfortable environment for Ronda and her family, improving their quality of life during a challenging time.

“As part of our main pillar of supporting families impacted by cancer, the Flyers organization and Flyers Charities believe that every child deserves a safe, nurturing environment to grow and thrive,” said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Teaming up with such an incredible organization like Michael’s Way and partnering with the amazing medical professionals from St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children to remodel Ronda’s home is more than just construction—it's about creating hope, comfort, and a space where she and her family can find strength during a difficult time. Together, we aim to build not just walls, but a foundation of love and support for the Burns family."

Prior to the holidays, Flyers Charities, a group of Flyers wives, and Michael’s Way surprised Ronda and her family with a special visit to announce that they had been selected as recipients for this year’s project. As part of this heartwarming initiative, Flyers Charities will provide financial support to Michael’s Way as they oversee constructions teams. Meanwhile, Flyers wives will assist with design, décor, and furnishing the home. Professionals from St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children will provide guidance on medical needs to ensure the home is fully adapted to meet the needs of Ronda to ensure a safe a comfortable space to relax and recover from treatments.

“We are so excited to partner again with Flyers Charities and the Flyers wives on such a special project for Ronda Burns and her family,” said Chris McElwee, Founder of Michael’s Way. “It is always such a great feeling to see everyone come together to help a family in need and give them a helping hand during a challenging time. This project will truly be built with hope and love!”

“This kind of inspirational collaboration — offering resources, skills, and kindness by creating a positive change in the lives of families facing such challenging circumstances — is a perfect reflection of St. Christopher’s 150-year-old mission,” said Robin Capecci, MSW, LSW, a St. Christopher’s Oncology social worker. “A home makeover, especially in such a difficult time, provides not just a physical change but also emotional relief that people really care. It gives the family a sense of hope, peace, and comfort when they need it the most. This kindness demonstrates the impact of collective effort and the way this generosity can have long-lasting effects on people's lives.”

To celebrate the completion of this meaningful transformation, Flyers Charities and Michael’s Way will host a special unveiling celebration in March 2025. Throughout their ongoing partnership with Michael’s Way the Flyers organization and Flyers Charities have been able to support eight local families through the Building Hope for Kids initiative.