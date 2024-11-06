Flyers Announce Initiatives and Plans for Upcoming Military Appreciation Game Presented by Totoya

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced their military appreciation initiatives ahead of the team’s annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota, which will take place on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, at 7:00 p.m. As part of the organization’s continued commitment to the Philadelphia community, the Flyers have partnered with several local organizations to honor and pay tribute to the courageous active-duty service members and veterans from the Philadelphia region.

“It’s always a privilege to give back to such important members of our community,” said American-born defenseman Erik Johnson. “We hope that honoring them and hosting them for special experiences including our upcoming Military Appreciation Game demonstrates our team and organization’s gratitude for the sacrifices they have made for our country.”

November 11: Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota

On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, the Flyers will host their annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. In partnership with Toyota, the team will welcome hundreds of active-duty service members and veterans for a memorable evening dedicated to honoring their service. All fans attending the game will receive a camouflage Flyers hat, courtesy of Toyota.

Before the game, the Flyers will host a special ceremonial puck drop featuring Veteran Combat Engineer and Flyers Warrior Sergeant Josh Chilcote, accompanied by his service dog, Turbo. They will be joined by SEAC John Wayne Troxell, U.S. Army (Ret.), the 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Hiring Our Heroes and Toyota Ambassador, and Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, U.S. Army (Ret.), Medal of Honor recipient and Hiring Our Heroes Toyota Ambassador.

Watching warmups from the Flyers bench will be service members of the Task Force Paxton 2-112 Infantry who are returning home from their deployment to the Horn of Africa after 11 months. The Flyers and Toyota teamed up to provide game tickets to local military organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program:

United Service Organizations