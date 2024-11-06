Flyers Announce Initiatives and Plans for Upcoming Military Appreciation Game Presented by Totoya

Flyers and Toyota will partner with local organizations to host hundreds of service members and their families

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced their military appreciation initiatives ahead of the team’s annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota, which will take place on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, at 7:00 p.m. As part of the organization’s continued commitment to the Philadelphia community, the Flyers have partnered with several local organizations to honor and pay tribute to the courageous active-duty service members and veterans from the Philadelphia region.

“It’s always a privilege to give back to such important members of our community,” said American-born defenseman Erik Johnson. “We hope that honoring them and hosting them for special experiences including our upcoming Military Appreciation Game demonstrates our team and organization’s gratitude for the sacrifices they have made for our country.”

November 11: Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota

On Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, the Flyers will host their annual Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. In partnership with Toyota, the team will welcome hundreds of active-duty service members and veterans for a memorable evening dedicated to honoring their service. All fans attending the game will receive a camouflage Flyers hat, courtesy of Toyota.

Before the game, the Flyers will host a special ceremonial puck drop featuring Veteran Combat Engineer and Flyers Warrior Sergeant Josh Chilcote, accompanied by his service dog, Turbo. They will be joined by SEAC John Wayne Troxell, U.S. Army (Ret.), the 3rd Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as Hiring Our Heroes and Toyota Ambassador, and Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha, U.S. Army (Ret.), Medal of Honor recipient and Hiring Our Heroes Toyota Ambassador.

Watching warmups from the Flyers bench will be service members of the Task Force Paxton 2-112 Infantry who are returning home from their deployment to the Horn of Africa after 11 months. The Flyers and Toyota teamed up to provide game tickets to local military organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program:

United Service Organizations

Team RWB
American Warrior Outdoors
Team Foster
The Mission Continues
Wounded Warrior Project
Gold Star Gamers
Veterans Mult-Service Center
Flyers Warriors
VA Hospital of Philadelphia
Fans can look forward to a variety of exclusive military-themed merchandise, including hats, jerseys, and more, available both in-store and online at shop.wfc.philly.com. In recognition of their service, fans with a military ID will receive 20% off their in-store purchases during the game. Additionally, fans can purchase specialty military mystery pucks at Section 120 and participate in a Military Appreciation jersey auction at FlyersCharities.com, running from November 11 to November 17.

Tickets to the Flyers Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

Ahead of the upcoming Military Appreciation Game, players and members of the Flyers organization took part in several initiatives designed to create special experiences for local service members, veterans and their families.

Flyers USO Skate

On Friday, November 1, the Flyers and Toyota once again partnered with the United Service Organizations (USO) for the third consecutive year to host nearly 30 active-duty service members from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps. The service members attended a Flyers practice, followed by a special on-ice skate with the team. Each participant received a military-themed Flyers jersey featuring words of valor on the nameplate. After the skate, the group was treated to a tour of the Flyers' locker room and gifted tickets to the team's upcoming Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota.

militaryrelease

Flyers Toyota Skate with Challenged Athletes Foundation

On Sunday, November 10, the Flyers and Flyers Warriors, in partnership with Toyota, will host a special skate with the Challenged Athletes Foundation at the Flyers Training Center. Flyers Alumni Bob Kelly, members of the Flyers Warriors and Gritty will join the participants on the ice for this memorable event. In addition, all participants will receive tickets to the upcoming Flyers Military Appreciation Game.

Flyers and Flyers Charities Continue Partnership with Team Foster

At Monday’s Military Appreciation Game, the Flyers will welcome staff and volunteers from the Philadelphia-based Team Foster. To kick off the evening, the Ceremonial Puck Drop will feature Veteran Combat Engineer and Flyers Warrior Sergeant Josh Chilcote, alongside his service dog, Turbo. Over the past year, the Flyers have partnered with Team Foster to support their mission of raising funds and providing accredited, life-saving service dogs to injured and disabled veterans. In addition to the puck drop, the Flyers will host additional Team Foster veterans and their service dogs at the game.

Team Foster staff will also have a table set up at the 11th Street Atrium on the concourse, where they will educate fans about their important work. This will also serve as a valuable training opportunity for the service dogs in attendance, allowing them to adapt to environments like the Wells Fargo Center in preparation for their future roles in assisting veterans.

