Flyers Announce 2025-26 Team Awards

Bobby Clarke Trophy (Flyers Most Valuable Player)

Dan Vladar

Vladar has won the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team’s most valuable player. The award was selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

The goaltender joined the Flyers last offseason after signing a two-year contract on July 1, 2025. In his first season in Philadelphia, Vladar has set career highs in games played (52), games started (51), wins (29), and goals-against average (2.42). Entering tonight’s game, Vladar ranks third in goals-against average among qualified goaltenders and has allowed two goals or fewer in 34 of 51 starts.

Barry Ashbee Trophy (Flyers Most Outstanding Defenseman)

Travis Sanheim

Sanheim won the Barry Ashbee Trophy as Philadelphia’s most outstanding defenseman. The award was selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters.

This was Sanheim’s fourth Barry Ashbee recognition, and this year marks the third-consecutive season he has received the honor. Sanheim paced all Flyers defensemen in average time-on-ice for the third-consecutive season (24:13), a figure that ranked 16th among all NHL players. His 37 points (11g-26a) led Flyers blueliners for the third-straight year, and he set a new single-season career-high goal total of 11. This year, he entered the top four in all-time games played, goals, assists, and points among franchise defensemen.

Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy (Flyers Most Improved Player)

Jamie Drysdale

Drysdale was awarded the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy as the team’s most improved player from last season, as selected by his teammates.

This marked Drydale’s first Pelle Lindbergh honor. First dedicated in 1994, the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Trophy commemorates the breakthrough 1984-85 season enjoyed by its namesake. That year, after a difficult third season in the NHL, Lindbergh blossomed into superstardom as he won the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender and was also a finalist for the Hart Trophy as one of the three most valuable players in the league.

This season, Drysdale has set a career high in goals (8) and tied his personal best for points in a season (32). Compared to last season, Drysdale has seen a +29 improvement in plus-minus while averaging nearly two more minutes of ice time per game.

Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award

Garnet Hathaway

Garnet Hathaway is this year’s recipient of the Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award. The award is given to the Flyer who best demonstrates outstanding leadership, both on and off the ice, as well as a significant contribution to the community.

The Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award was developed by the Flyers Alumni Association. The Flyers Community Relations Department, in association with Flyers Charities, nominated the Flyers players to be considered this season, and the winner was chosen by the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni Board. Flyers Alumni will donate $5000 to Garnet’s charity - Hath’s Heroes - benefiting first responders.

Since founding Hath’s Heroes with his wife Lindsay in 2019, Garnet Hathaway, who was inspired by his great-grandfather and Winnipeg firefighter, Garnet McElroy, has built a platform dedicated to supporting first responders and their families through program resources, financial assistance, and community-based programming.

Throughout his 12th season in the NHL and third with the Flyers, Hathaway supported local first responders by hosting over 70 first responders and their families to Flyers games and special postgame meet and greets in the Flyers locker room. He launched Engine 19 IPA - in partnership with Dogfish Head Brewing Company and Flyers Charities - with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Hath’s Heroes. He also kicked off the second season of the Hits for Hath’s Heroes campaign, where he and his wife Lindsay donate for every Flyers team hit recorded, which is then matched by Flyers Charities. Hath’s Heroes has grown into a sustained initiative that has raised over $220,000 since its inception.

Toyota Cup Award

Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras is the Flyer who accumulated the most points associated with being a “Star of the Game.” Five points were awarded for being selected First Star, three points were awarded for being selected Second Star, and one point was awarded for being selected Third Star. Zegras was selected as the first star eight times, the second star five times and the third star three times for a total of 58 points. Toyota will donate to a charity of Zegras’ choosing.

In his first year with the Flyers, Zegras has set single-season career highs in goals (26), points (67), power-play goals (10) and power-play points (23). His seven shootout goals lead all NHL skaters. This season, the forward set the two longest point streaks of his career, which included a career-long and team-high nine-game point streak from Dec. 9-23, 2025 (5g-6a).

Gene Hart Memorial Award

Travis Sanheim

The Philadelphia Flyers Fan Club selected Travis Sanheim as the winner of the Gene Hart Memorial Award. This award is given to the player who demonstrated the most “heart” during the season, as voted on by members of the Flyers Fan Club at their monthly meetings.

The award honors the memory of longtime Flyers broadcaster Gene Hart. For 28 years, Hart called the organizations’ most thrilling moments, and in the process, helped spawn generations of devoted fans. Hart’s contributions to the sport were recognized with his induction into the Flyers Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1997. The Flyers Fan Club will donate to a charity of Sanheim’s choosing.

Yanick Dupre Memorial Award

Dan Vladar

The Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) selected Dan Vladar as this year’s recipient of the Yanick Dupre (Class Guy) Memorial Award, which is presented annually to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity and respect for the sport both on and off the ice.

The award honors the memory of Yanick Dupre, who died on August 16, 1997, at the age of 24 after a 16-month battle with leukemia. Dupre was selected by the Flyers in the third round (50th overall) of the 1991 NHL Draft and played parts of three seasons with the team (1991-92, 1994-95 and 1995-96).

The Flyers host the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Xfinity Mobile Arena at 7:00 p.m. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic.