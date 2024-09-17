Flyers Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Flyers Training Center open to fans as team kicks off main camp Thursday, September 19.

24FLY_Training_Camp_Roster_Schedule_Web
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 2024 Training Camp roster and schedule, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

A total of 58 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp – 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. The players will be sorted into three teams for the first three days, featuring both on-ice and off-ice sessions. Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 will feature scrimmages between the teams.

2024 Training Camp Roster
- 0.15 MB
Download 2024 Training Camp Roster

On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Flyers will begin their 2024 preseason schedule with a game against the Washington Capitals at 3:00 p.m. (ET) at Capital One Arena, while opening up at Wells Fargo Center for the first time this preseason on Thursday, Sept. 26 vs. NY Islanders at 7:00 p.m. ET. All Flyers home preseason games will be televised on NBCSP and aired on the team’s flagship radio station, 97.5 The Fanatic.

Fans can follow all training camp activities on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, through the team’s social media channels and on the Flyers Broadcast Network. Visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com to access all the coverage throughout the week leading up to the team’s season opener set for Friday, Oct. 11 at Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 p.m. (ET).

2024 Flyers Training Camp Schedule
- 0.17 MB
Download 2024 Flyers Training Camp Schedule
2024 FLYERS TRAINING CAMP GUIDE
- 2.64 MB
Download 2024 FLYERS TRAINING CAMP GUIDE

