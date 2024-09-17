Flyers Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 2024 Training Camp roster and schedule, which will begin with on-ice sessions on Thursday, Sept. 19 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

A total of 58 players are currently scheduled to attend training camp – 32 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. The players will be sorted into three teams for the first three days, featuring both on-ice and off-ice sessions. Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 will feature scrimmages between the teams.