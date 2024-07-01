Flyers Announce 2024 Development Camp Roster and Schedule

Five day camp begins July 2. All on-ice sessions are free and open to the public.

DevCamp1
By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the roster and schedule for the club’s 2024 Development Camp, which will be held between Tuesday, July 2 to Saturday, July 6 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere. All ice-sessions will be free and open to the public.

The Flyers Player Development Staff, led by Director of Player Development, Riley Armstrong, and Assistant Director of Player Development, Nick Schultz, along with Lehigh Valley Phantoms coaches will lead the on-ice sessions. In addition, Princeton University Women’s Hockey Head Coach, Cara Morey, will again join the Development staff for this camp. The camp will conclude with a five-on-five scrimmage on Saturday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m. that is also free and open to the public.

A total of 39 players are expected to attend development camp and will be split into two teams: Team Briere and Team Jones. Six of the seven Flyers draftees from the 2024 NHL Draft, including Jett Luchanko (13th overall) are scheduled to attend. A complete camp roster is attached.

Players will be available to media after each morning session upon request. The Flyers will hold all media availabilities in the press conference room on the 2nd floor - directly next to the media workroom.

Please note: Due to the construction happening at the Flyers Training Center, the locker rooms will be closed to the media.

2024 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE*

DATE
TEAM
DEFENSE/GOALIES
FULL TEAM
FORWARDS
Tues., July 2

Jones

Briere

8:30-9:15 a.m.

10:30-11:15 a.m.

9:30-10:15 a.m.

11:45-12:30 a.m.

Wed., July 3

Briere

Jones

8:45-9:30- a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

9:30-10:15 a.m.

12:15-1:30 p.m.

10:30-11:15 a.m.

1:45-2:30 p.m.

Thurs., July 4

NO

ON

ICE

SESSIONS

Fri., July 5

Jones

Briere

8:45-9:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

9:30-10:15 a.m.

12:15-1:30 p.m.

10:30-11:15 a.m.

1:45-2:30 p.m.

Sat., July 6

5-on-5 Scrimmage

6:00 p.m.

*Subject to change
2024 Development Camp Roster
- 0.12 MB
Download 2024 Development Camp Roster

Flyers prospects will participate in an on-ice clinic and off-ice activities with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education students while learning about the legacy of the team’s founder, Ed Snider, on Tuesday, July 2 from 3:30-5:00 p.m. at the University of Pennsylvania’s Class of 1923 Arena.

Philadelphia will host a Flyers Fan Fest Saturday, July 6 at the Flyers Training Center from 3-5:30 p.m. The players will participate in an autograph session from 4-5 p.m. before taking the ice for the 5-on-5 scrimmage.

