Flyers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

NOTES ON THE 2024-25 SCHEDULE:

• The 2024-25 schedule consists of 82 games – 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Philadelphia’s home schedule features 17 weekend games (one on Friday, 13 on Saturday and three on Sunday).

• March holds the most home games in a month this season with 10, including a season-high seven-game homestand from March 4-15. December and January both hold the most road games in a month this season with eight. The Flyers will travel for a season-high five-game road trip, March 17-25.

• The Flyers will play 26 games against the Metropolitan Division opponents, including four games (two home and two road each) against Columbus, New Jersey, New York Islanders, Pittsburgh and Washington. The team will play three games against Carolina (two home, one road) and New York Rangers (one home, two road).

• Philadelphia will also play three games against each team in the Atlantic Division for a total of 24 contests: Boston (one home, two road), Buffalo (two home, one road), Detroit (two home, one road), Florida (two home, one road), Montreal (two home, one road), Ottawa (one home, two road), Tampa Bay (one home, two road) and Toronto (one home, two road).

• The Flyers will play each team in the Western Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests. They will play seven of its 11 contests in October against a Western Conference opponent and five of the seven games to start off the season.

• Philadelphia will play 13 back-to-back games in the upcoming season, compared to 12 back-to-backs in 2023-24. The Flyers will also play three games in four nights 11 times and four games in six nights 13 times throughout the 2024-25 season.

Information on the Flyers TV and radio broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

