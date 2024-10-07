Flyers Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Active Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 23-man opening day active roster, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.

The active roster features 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

FORWARDS (14)

10 - BOBBY BRINK

11 - TRAVIS KONECNY

14 - SEAN COUTURIER

17 - JETT LUCHANKO

19 - GARNET HATHAWAY

21 - SCOTT LAUGHTON

25 - RYAN POEHLING

27 - NOAH CATES

39 - MATVEI MICHKOV

44 - NICOLAS DESLAURIERS

48 - MORGAN FROST

71 - TYSON FOERSTER

74 - OWEN TIPPETT

86 - JOEL FARABEE

DEFENSEMAN (7)

5 - EGOR ZAMULA

6 - TRAVIS SANHEIM

8 - CAM YORK

9 - JAMIE DRYSDALE

24 - NICK SEELER

55 - RASMUS RISTOLAINEN

77 - ERIK JOHNSON

GOALTENDERS (2)

33 - SAMUEL ERSSON

82 - IVAN FEDOTOV

The Flyers have also listed defenseman Ryan Ellis on Injured Reserve.

Of the 23 players on the opening day active roster, 14 have been drafted by the club, five signed as free agents and four acquired by the Flyers via trade:

Drafted – Bobby Brink (2019), Noah Cates (2017), Sean Couturier (2011), Samuel Ersson (2018), Joel Farabee (2018), Ivan Fedotov (2015), Tyson Foerster (2020), Morgan Frost (2017), Travis Konecny (2015), Scott Laughton (2012), Jett Luchanko (2024), Matvei Michkov (2023), Travis Sanheim (2014), Cam York (2019)

Signed – Nick Deslauriers (2022), Garnet Hathaway (2023), Ryan Poehling (2023), Nick Seeler (2021), Egor Zamula (2018)

Traded – Jamie Drysdale (2024), Erik Johnson (2024), Rasmus Ristolainen (2021), Owen Tippett (2022)

Sean Couturier enters his first full season as captain of the Flyers since being named on Feb. 14, 2024. Scott Laughton will serve as alternate captain for the third straight full season, while Travis Konecny will enter his first full season as an alternate captain. All three players were drafted and have spent their entire career with the Flyers.

Making the season-opening roster and entering their rookie season are Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko. Michkov was drafted by the Flyers seventh overall in 2023, while Luchanko was the Flyers 2024 first round pick at 13th overall this past summer. Both are expected to make their National Hockey League debut, and for Luchanko, he would become the youngest player in Flyers history to make his NHL debut.

Philadelphia opens its 2024-25 regular season schedule Friday, Oct. 11 at Vancouver at 10 p.m. The game will be aired on NBCSP and 97.5 The Fanatic.