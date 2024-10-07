Flyers Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Active Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced its 23-man opening day active roster, according to General Manager Daniel Brière.
The active roster features 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
FORWARDS (14)
10 - BOBBY BRINK
11 - TRAVIS KONECNY
14 - SEAN COUTURIER
17 - JETT LUCHANKO
19 - GARNET HATHAWAY
21 - SCOTT LAUGHTON
25 - RYAN POEHLING
27 - NOAH CATES
39 - MATVEI MICHKOV
44 - NICOLAS DESLAURIERS
48 - MORGAN FROST
71 - TYSON FOERSTER
74 - OWEN TIPPETT
86 - JOEL FARABEE
DEFENSEMAN (7)
5 - EGOR ZAMULA
6 - TRAVIS SANHEIM
8 - CAM YORK
9 - JAMIE DRYSDALE
24 - NICK SEELER
55 - RASMUS RISTOLAINEN
77 - ERIK JOHNSON
GOALTENDERS (2)
33 - SAMUEL ERSSON
82 - IVAN FEDOTOV
The Flyers have also listed defenseman Ryan Ellis on Injured Reserve.
Of the 23 players on the opening day active roster, 14 have been drafted by the club, five signed as free agents and four acquired by the Flyers via trade:
Drafted – Bobby Brink (2019), Noah Cates (2017), Sean Couturier (2011), Samuel Ersson (2018), Joel Farabee (2018), Ivan Fedotov (2015), Tyson Foerster (2020), Morgan Frost (2017), Travis Konecny (2015), Scott Laughton (2012), Jett Luchanko (2024), Matvei Michkov (2023), Travis Sanheim (2014), Cam York (2019)
Signed – Nick Deslauriers (2022), Garnet Hathaway (2023), Ryan Poehling (2023), Nick Seeler (2021), Egor Zamula (2018)
Traded – Jamie Drysdale (2024), Erik Johnson (2024), Rasmus Ristolainen (2021), Owen Tippett (2022)
Sean Couturier enters his first full season as captain of the Flyers since being named on Feb. 14, 2024. Scott Laughton will serve as alternate captain for the third straight full season, while Travis Konecny will enter his first full season as an alternate captain. All three players were drafted and have spent their entire career with the Flyers.
Making the season-opening roster and entering their rookie season are Matvei Michkov and Jett Luchanko. Michkov was drafted by the Flyers seventh overall in 2023, while Luchanko was the Flyers 2024 first round pick at 13th overall this past summer. Both are expected to make their National Hockey League debut, and for Luchanko, he would become the youngest player in Flyers history to make his NHL debut.
Philadelphia opens its 2024-25 regular season schedule Friday, Oct. 11 at Vancouver at 10 p.m. The game will be aired on NBCSP and 97.5 The Fanatic.