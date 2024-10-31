Flyers and Yuengling Partner to Launch Orange & Black On Tap Bar Network

The Philadelphia Flyers and Yuengling have partnered to launch the brand-new Orange & Black on Tap bar network, a collection of premiere bars and restaurants throughout the Tri-State area committed to creating great Flyers atmospheres during the regular season and playoffs. Each Orange & Black on Tap location is guaranteed to show every Flyers game, feature game-day drink specials, and have exclusive Flyers & Yuengling swag including neon signs, custom pint glasses, beer buckets, and more.

Over the course of the season, the Flyers will be hosting several live away-game watch parties at select bars. Fans can look forward to appearances from Flyers personalities and the Ice Team, giveaways, games, and other fun surprises throughout the night. The first watch party will be held on December 10 for the 7:00 p.m. game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Maggie’s Waterfront Café located at 9242 N. Delaware Ave. in Philadelphia.

Read below for the list of participating Orange & Black on Tap locations and Flyers game specials.

Location
State
Address
Flyers Game Specials
New Deck Tavern
PA
3408 Sansom St. Philadelphia
$4 Lager pts & $4 Flight Bottles 
Oscar's Tavern
PA
1524 Sansom St. Philadelphia
$5.50 /16oz  Flight drafts + Shot $4.50 /Lager 23oz drafts
Maggie's Waterfront Café
PA
9242 N. Delaware Ave. Philadelphia
$3.50 Lager & Flight Draft
Bonners Pub
PA
120 S. 23rd St. Philadelphia
$5 Flight Bottles & $10 Lager Pitchers
Whitpain Tavern
PA
1529 Dekalb Pike Blue Bell
$3.50 Lager & Flight Pints
Magerk's Pub
PA
307 Horsham Rd. Horsham

$4.50 Lager Draft & $4.50 Flight Bottles

Available at all PA Locations
Casey's Tavern
PA
1197 California Rd. Quakertown
$3 Lager Pints & $3 Flight Bottles
Skyline Bar
PA
241 W. Butler Ave. Chalfont
$3 Lager & Flight Draft
Eddington House Tavern
PA
2813 Humleville Rd. Bensalem
$3 Lager Pints & $18 Flight Buckets
Liones Pizzaria
PA
102 Wallace Ave. Downingtown
$3.75 Lager draft and Flight Bottle
The Pike Café
PA
930 Pike St. Reading
Lager & Flight $4 drafts $10 Pitchers 
Barnaby's
PA
1901 Old West Chester Pk. Havertown
$4 Lager Draft and Flight 16oz Cans 
Brewers Bar & Grill
PA
101 S. 3rd Ave. Reading
Lager & Flight 22oz Drafts $4.50 and Bottles $3.50
The Catty Corner
PA
394 N. Broad St. Nazareth
$2.75 Flight Drafts
The Paddock
PA
1945 W. Columbia St. Allentown
$3.50 Flight Drafts
Grotto Pizza
DE
1819 Pennsylvania Ave. Wilmington
$3.50 Lager & Flight Draft
Home Base Bar & Grill
DE
4323 Concord Pike Wilmington
$4 Lager & Flight Pints & $30 Beer Towers
Dominic's Tavern
NJ
100 E. Browning Rd. Bellmawr
$3.50 Lager & Flight 22oz Drafts
Pic-A-Lilli Inn
NJ
966 Rt. 206 Shamong
$4 Lager & Flight Drafts
Jug Handle Inn
NJ
Route 73 Cinnaminson
$3.50 Lager Draft & Flight Bottles

To find the closest Orange & Black on Tap bar near you, visit nhl.com/flyers/fans/bar-network.

