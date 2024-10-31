Flyers and Yuengling Partner to Launch Orange & Black On Tap Bar Network

The Philadelphia Flyers and Yuengling have partnered to launch the brand-new Orange & Black on Tap bar network, a collection of premiere bars and restaurants throughout the Tri-State area committed to creating great Flyers atmospheres during the regular season and playoffs. Each Orange & Black on Tap location is guaranteed to show every Flyers game, feature game-day drink specials, and have exclusive Flyers & Yuengling swag including neon signs, custom pint glasses, beer buckets, and more.

Over the course of the season, the Flyers will be hosting several live away-game watch parties at select bars. Fans can look forward to appearances from Flyers personalities and the Ice Team, giveaways, games, and other fun surprises throughout the night. The first watch party will be held on December 10 for the 7:00 p.m. game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Maggie’s Waterfront Café located at 9242 N. Delaware Ave. in Philadelphia.

Read below for the list of participating Orange & Black on Tap locations and Flyers game specials.