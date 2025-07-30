Flyers and Flyers Charities Release 2024-2025 Community Impact Report

Today the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities released the 2024-2025 Community Impact Report, showcasing the organization’s deep commitment to the Philadelphia community through outreach programs, youth sports initiatives, charitable giving, volunteer service, and more.

“I, along with the entire Flyers organization, am incredibly proud of the meaningful work our team— across leadership, staff, and players—has accomplished in our local communities this past season,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Since joining the Flyers organization over a decade ago, it has been made clear that this storied franchise was built on more than just competition. It was founded on a deep commitment to giving back to our city, our region, and the communities that support us year after year.”

Key Highlights from the Report Include:

• Flyers fans helped raise over $1.3 million for Flyers Charities giving through numerous fundraising opportunities including marquee events like Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine, Flyers Charities Casino Night, and Flyers Charities Carnival.

• Flyers Charities launched Rink Revive with over $1 million invested to upgrade local rinks and eliminate financial barriers for young players.

• Over 1,000 kids were introduced to the sport of hockey through Flyers Learn to Play and Ball Hockey programs, supported by scholarships from Flyers Charities.

• Together, Flyers Charities, Flyers wives, in partnership with community partners Michael’s Way and St. Christopher’s Hospital, dedicated their resources, contributed funds, and worked countless hours to renovate the home of a young girl battling cancer.

• Flyers players, coaches, and staff teamed up with dozens of community partners to deliver meaningful outreach experiences all season long.

• Flyers Charities contributed over $300,000 to cancer support programs, along with hospital visits and volunteer work with cancer nonprofits.

The full 2024-25 Community Impact Report can be accessed here and is available at FlyersCharities.com.

The annual report reflects the Flyers and Flyers Charities’ continued dedication to making a meaningful difference beyond the ice. From expanding access to hockey to supporting families in need, the organization remains committed to serving the Philadelphia community with purpose and pride.