Flyers Daily: Hospodar on Hockey, Health and Healing

Flyers Alumni defenseman Ed "Boxcar" Hospodar recently did a guest spot on "Flyers Daily" with host Jason Myrtetus. The two engaged in a far-reaching discussion about Hospodar's journey on and off the ice. A rugged enforcer during his playing days, Hospodar later discovered a love for youth hockey coaching and the officiating side of the game. Away from the game, Hospodar learned that chronic pain wasn't something he just had to live with and suffer through as part of the price of playing hockey professionally and recreationally.

Hospodar became a big believer in combination therapies for healing injuries, minimizing painful inflammation and for overall health and well-being. In particular, Hospodar is a proponent of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). For many years of dealing with both acute and nagging pain, to the point where he couldn't turn his neck to hold a conversation and had to turn his entire body to look at someone -- Hospodar found relief via HBOT.

Initially, Hospodar decided to try HBOT because he saw no downside to it.

"Getting the oxygen in your system can't hurt," he reasoned.

"It's very cool, a high-tech piece of machinery... It isn't punishment. It's a very pleasant thing. When you go into the chamber, you can listen to music, watch TV."

Over time, Hospodar came to realize that the experience wasn't just pleasant and relaxing. It was also therapeutic for pain relief.