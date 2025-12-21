Flyers Daily: Hospodar on Hockey, Health and Healing

Flyers Alumni defenseman Ed "Boxcar" Hospodar recently did a guest spot on "Flyers Daily" with host Jason Myrtetus.

24FLY_NEXTGEN_PRESS RELEASE
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Flyers Alumni defenseman Ed "Boxcar" Hospodar recently did a guest spot on "Flyers Daily" with host Jason Myrtetus. The two engaged in a far-reaching discussion about Hospodar's journey on and off the ice. A rugged enforcer during his playing days, Hospodar later discovered a love for youth hockey coaching and the officiating side of the game. Away from the game, Hospodar learned that chronic pain wasn't something he just had to live with and suffer through as part of the price of playing hockey professionally and recreationally.

Hospodar became a big believer in combination therapies for healing injuries, minimizing painful inflammation and for overall health and well-being. In particular, Hospodar is a proponent of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). For many years of dealing with both acute and nagging pain, to the point where he couldn't turn his neck to hold a conversation and had to turn his entire body to look at someone -- Hospodar found relief via HBOT.

Initially, Hospodar decided to try HBOT because he saw no downside to it.

"Getting the oxygen in your system can't hurt," he reasoned.

"It's very cool, a high-tech piece of machinery... It isn't punishment. It's a very pleasant thing. When you go into the chamber, you can listen to music, watch TV."

Over time, Hospodar came to realize that the experience wasn't just pleasant and relaxing. It was also therapeutic for pain relief.

Oxygen is an essential part of the body healing itself. Hospodar said that the effects of HBOT are not immediate or euphoric. Rather, over time, one can obtain large-scale relief.

"It's just another tool in helping your body to heal," he said.

Nexgen Hyperbaric is a partner of the Flyers and the Eagles. Founded in 2004, Nexgen takes the fast-emerging HBOT scientific data and technology out of the hospital setting to dedicated clinics.

In addition to sports medicine applications, growing evidence suggests HBOT can be useful in neurological medicine. It works to enhance oxygen delivery, neuroplasticity, and support brain cell regeneration.

For more information about the clinical research on the potential benefits and applications of HBOT treatments, click here.

News Feed

Flyers Injury Update; Recall Kolosov from Lehigh Valley

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Rangers

Flyers Recall Barkey; Loan Zamula to Lehigh Valley

Friday Forecheck: Milestone Watch for Couturier and Konecny

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Sabres

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Sabres

Flyers Farm Report: WJC Selection Countdown

Injury Update: Foerster

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Defeat Habs, 4-1

Flyers Add Ristolainen to Active Roster; Loan Murchison to Lehigh Valley 

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Canadiens

Philadelphia Flyers Announce Fourth Wing Ticket Package on March 9

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Another Shootout to Carolina

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs.Hurricanes

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop Shootout to Canes

RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Hurricanes

Friday Forecheck: Murchison Makes the Most of NHL Recall

IN-DEPTH: Flyers Systems and Beyond