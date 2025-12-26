Friday Forecheck: Flyers WJC Primer

The 2025-26 edition of the IIHF World Junior Championships gets underway on Friday in Minneapolis-St. Paul Minnesota, on Boxing Day. This year's tournament holds particular interest for Flyers fans.

Here are four storylines to follow during the tourney.

1. Martone and Berglund wearing the C

Two different Flyers prospects have been named the captain of their junior national team for this year's Under-20 Worlds: 2024 second-round pick Jack Berglund (Sweden) and 2025 first-rounder Porter Martone (Canada).

For Berglund, the player has been on a mission to take part in this year's tournament. Last year, he was named to the Swedish team but suffered a hand injury that forced him to the sidelines. This year, he's been bestowed the honor of captaining the Junior Crowns.

Martone, who turned 19 on October 26, has already played for the men's national team, representing team Canada. His offensively gifted and intensively competitive brand of hockey would have made him a shoo-in to play again at the WJC. Earning the captaincy is further affirmation of the Michigan State freshman's crucial rule for the World Junior's squad.

2. Luchanko and Martone on the same power play unit?

2024 first round pick Jett Luchanko, himself a tournament returnee, has skated on a different 5-on-5 line than Martone while Team Canada has practiced and held pre-tournament games.

Normally a center, Luchanko has been playing right wing on a line with Barrie Colts center Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth prospect) and North Dakota winger Cole Reschny (Calgary Flames draftee). Meanwhile, Martone has been playing right wing on the top line with Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks, second overall pick of the 2025 Draft) and Kelowna Rockets winger Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth).

On the power play, however, Martone and Luchanko have thus far played on the same unit. The other members of the unit have been top Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Harrison Brunicke, Misa, and Iginla.

On Canada's other unit, Calgary Flames defenseman Zayne Parekh has played with top 2026 Draft prospect Gavin McKenna (Penn State), Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael Hage (University of Michigan), Nashville Predators prospect Brady Martin (Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds) and Reschny (University of North Dakota).

3. Vansaghi brings energy to Team USA

Flyers 2025 second-round pick Shane Vansaghi, a collegiate teammate of Martone's at Michigan State, made the Team USA roster for a specific purpose. He's there to create havoc on the forecheck, inject instant energy for his team, and get under opponents' skin.

Vansaghi is not -- and may never be -- a player whose value can be accurately captured in a stat line. He may not see a lot of ice time, and he won't be part of the Team USA power play rotation. Nevertheless, it's hard not to notice him when he's on the ice: he's usually right in the thick of the action as a catalyst.

4. Flyer Finns

Flyers prospects Heikki Ruohonen (center, Harvard University) and Max Westergard (winger, Frolunda HC) are players to watch on Finland's scrappy underdog roster.

Look for Ruohonen to station himself near the net and to bring two-way responsibility to the table. Westergard brings speed and skill.