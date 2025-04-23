Flyers Charities Announces Local Rinks to Receive Game-Changing Support Through Rink Revive Initiative

Flyers Charities is proud to unveil the first three recipients of Rink Revive, a community initiative aimed at transforming local hockey rinks and expanding access to the game for players of all ages. From essential equipment upgrades to a full-scale rink rebuild, this support will breathe new life into community rinks that serve as the backbone of local hockey. These grants mark a major step forward in growing the game and ensuring safe, inclusive spaces for the next generation of players.

"Flyers Charities believes that every community deserves a thriving, inclusive space in our communities for kids to play and learn,” said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “When selecting community rinks to fund, we focused on those that demonstrate a strong commitment to growing the game of hockey, youth development, accessibility, and community engagement. By investing in these rinks, we’re not just improving facilities—we’re creating opportunities for more kids to play, fostering a love for the game, and building the next generation of players, fans, and community leaders."

The most notable of the three initiatives includes a comprehensive rink reconstruction in Gibbstown, New Jersey designed to reinvigorate youth programming across southern New Jersey. This transformative project will represent Flyers Charities’ second full-scale rink rebuild, directly benefiting hundreds of young athletes in the local community. Flyers Charities will also invest in new surfacing and equipment for existing programs, enhancing the safety and accessibility of active spaces to support expanded community use.

Gibbstown Rink | Gibbstown, NJ

Once a thriving local landmark, Gibbstown’s central street hockey rink was forced to close due to safety issues—bringing youth hockey in the area to a standstill. With funding from Flyers Charities, the rink will undergo a complete transformation, including new Dek flooring, boards, equipment, and more. This revitalization will not only restore programming but spark new growth for youth hockey in Gloucester County and beyond

“When I saw the email about the Flyers Charities Rink Revive grant, it felt like fate,” said Vince Giovannitti, Mayor of Greenwhich Township. “Our rink had shut down, bringing our Gibbstown Youth Hockey Association programming to a halt. Getting word we received the grant was incredible—it

means we can bring the Gibbstown Youth Hockey Association back to life and give local kids the same love for the game I had growing up.”

Jacobs Rink | Northeast Philadelphia, PA

Jacobs Rink, in Northeast Philadelphia serves over 240 youth ages 5-12 playing amongst 15 different teams. Currently an asphalt surface, Flyers Charities is providing funding to install new hockey Deking, a shock-absorbing flooring to ensure a safe and even surface for year-round programming.

“With this new surface, Jacobs rink will now be able to host tournaments and build more interest in leagues which will help grow the sport with not just children but adults alike,” said Rodney Stahl, President of Philadelphia Frenzy. “We are eternally grateful to Flyers Charities and all they are doing for our local community. Getting this new surface will be a dream come true and we’re looking forward to the difference it makes in the hockey community here.”

IceWorks | Aston, PA

A community ice rink located in Aston, PA, IceWorks is home to over 180 hockey teams at various levels including Tier 1 AAA Philadelphia Little Flyers, Tier II Delco Phantoms, elementary, middle school, high school, and adult leagues. With a need for equipment to ensure the safety and protection of young athletes, Flyers Charities will provide IceWorks with 10 brand-new bumpers for programming. Bumpers allow coaches to split the ice for smaller children to play in a smaller area and allows multiple children's teams to play on the ice at once.

“With the gracious help and support of the Flyers Charities they have provided us with over 100 feet of new bumpers that we can use for our Flyers Rookie Program, Learn to Play sessions, and Mite hockey games throughout the season,” said Anthony Lorusso, President of Philadelphia Little Flyers Junior Hockey. “They are also used as a skill development tool during practices and skills sessions which will help us further be able to develop and teach our young athletes. The support of the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities allows rinks like ours in the greater Philadelphia area to continue to grow the great game of hockey for the next generation.”

Launched in Fall 2024, Rink Revive is a Flyers Charities community-driven initiative created to identify and support local hockey infrastructure in need. The response to the first grant cycle was overwhelming, with dozens of compelling applications that underscored the urgent need to invest in grassroots hockey. With the completion of these three game-changing projects, Flyers Charities will have invested over $1 million since 2023 to rebuild and reimagine local spaces for young athletes to play, learn, and grow.

Industry Growth Fund (IGF) and NHL Partnership

Flyers Charities has received a generous grant from the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) in support of their Rink Revive initiative. Established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, and supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, IGF was created to support and accelerate the development of NHL and Club business initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth.

The IGF focuses on building hockey awareness and avidity both in local Club markets and on a national level (in the United States and Canada) by subsidizing League-wide programs and local Club initiatives, reaching diverse audiences and offering unique hockey opportunities for players and fans.

Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $200 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey to communities across North America.