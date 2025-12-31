Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino from Pittsburgh in Exchange for Egor Zamula

By Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers today announced that the team has acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Tomasino will report to the Flyers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Tomasino, 24 (7/28/2001), was selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. The right winger has split time between the NHL and AHL since being drafted, appearing in 218 career NHL games with Nashville (2021–24) and Pittsburgh (2024–25). Over that span, he has totaled 95 NHL points (34g-61a).

During the 2024–25 season with the Penguins, the 6-foot, 187-pound forward recorded 23 points (11g-12a) and ranked second on the team with a career-high six game-winning goals, trailing only Sidney Crosby in that category. This season, Tomasino has appeared in nine NHL games, registering one assist, and has added 15 points (5g-10a) in 14 AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while leading the club in plus/minus at +12.

As part of the transaction, Zamula joins the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Zamula was originally signed by the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in September 2018 and spent parts of six seasons with the club (2020–25). He recorded 41 points (8g-33a) in 168 NHL games with Philadelphia.

The Flyers play the Calgary Flames tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7:30 p.m. MT / 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on NBCSP and heard on 97.5 The Fanatic

