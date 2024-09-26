Flyers and Flyers Charities Announce On-Sale for 2024 Casino Night

It’s time to test your luck at the **2024 Flyers Charities Casino Night** on Thursday, November 21. Fans can purchase tickets now here. The evening begins at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and doors open at 7 p.m. for general admission.

Flyers Charities is rolling out the red carpet at Crystal Tea Room, in the heart of Center City. Attendees can look forward to hitting the casino-style floor and playing casino-style games including blackjack, poker, roulette and Big Six Wheel alongside the entire Flyers roster all while raising funds to benefit Flyers Charities.

“I know all the guys and myself are excited for this year’s Casino Night,” said Flyers forward Scott Laughton. “It’s always a great event with a great turnout, and it’s a lot of fun to meet fans and compete with them at the blackjack table. I really appreciate the work Flyers Charities does for our community, so knowing that all the proceeds from such a fun night go to a great cause makes it even more special.”

Tickets will include access to the high-profile event with chances to win high-value prizes, including the opportunity to play a round of golf with Flyers players and win a pair of season tickets. Fans looking to elevate their experience can purchase VIP tickets for an exclusive chance to mingle and take photos with players and personalities. VIPs attendees will also enjoy top-shelf drinks, passed hors d'oeuvres and additional entertainment before the main event.

"Since the inaugural Flyers Charities Casino Night in 2022, this standout event has quickly become a favorite among both players and fans," said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. "It's a fantastic opportunity for our players and fans to bond in a fun, relaxed setting outside the rink. The dedication of our players and the enthusiasm of our fans are key to the success of events like Casino Night, enabling us to continue to raise funds to support local families affected by cancer and promote growing the game of hockey.”

A limited number of general admission and VIP tickets will be sold and sellouts are expected. Dress attire for the event is cocktail/formal, and attendees must be 21 years of age or older to enter.

With the help of marquee events like Flyers Charities Casino Night, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have contributed more than $32 million back to the community. Flyers Charities creates strong communities by eliminating financial barriers and reviving play spaces to grow the game of hockey and aiding local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.