Flyers add Todd Reirden; Dylan Crawford as Assistant Coaches

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have hired Todd Reirden as assistant coach and Dylan Crawford as assistant coach, video, according to General Manager, Daniel Briere. They join Jaroslav Svejkovsky and Jay Varady as assistant coaches on head coach Rick Tocchet’s staff.

"I'm happy to have rounded out my coaching staff by bringing Todd and Dylan on board," said Tocchet. "Todd's extensive experience across all levels of coaching, as well as his success throughout his career, will play a pivotal role in all facets of our game. Dylan adds another level to our video team in an area that is rapidly expanding and becoming more critical in the outcome of games and the way teams prepare."

Reirden, 53 (6/25/1971), brings 14 years of coaching experience in the National Hockey League as head coach, associate coach, and assistant coach. He most recently served as an assistant and associate coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2020-24 where he oversaw the team’s defensive group and power-play unit. He helped the team to a 161-104-37 record in 302 regular season games. During his time in Pittsburgh, the team earned two trips to the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2021 and 2022).

Prior to joining Pittsburgh, he spent six seasons with the Washington Capitals (2014-20), including two as head coach (2018–20), two as associate coach (2016-18), and two as assistant coach (2014-16). He helped the team to Stanley Cup playoff appearances in all six seasons, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Reirden began his NHL coaching career with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2010 and was behind the bench as assistant coach for four seasons. The Penguins made appearances in the playoffs all four seasons including a trip to the Conference Final in 2013.

A native of Deerfield, IL, Reirden played parts of five seasons in the NHL as a defenseman with the Edmonton Oilers (1998-99), St. Louis Blues (1999-01), Atlanta Thrashers (2001-02), and Phoenix Coyotes (2003-04). He recorded 46 points (11g-35a) in 183 regular season games.

Crawford, 35, brings seven years of NHL video coaching experience and joins the Flyers after spending the last three seasons (2022–25) as the Video Coach for the Vancouver Canucks, working under Tocchet.

Prior to his time in Vancouver, Crawford spent four seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks. He began as an Assistant Video Coach for three seasons (2018–21) before being promoted to Video Coach for the 2021–22 season.

Crawford began his professional coaching career in 2016 with the Binghamton Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he spent two seasons, including the club’s relocation to Belleville, Ontario, for the 2017–18 campaign.