Five Things: Flyers @ Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers open their six-game preseason schedule on Monday evening as they take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center in Newark. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach Ian Laperriere will be behind the bench for the Flyers.

There is no television broadcast for Monday's game. A streaming broadcast will be available on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com Additionally, the Flyers radio broadcast with Tim Saunders and Todd Fedoruk will be available on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7

Here are five things to look for in Monday's game:

1. Couturier and Atkinson

Due to respective surgeries last season, neither Sean Couturier (back surgery revision) nor Cam Atkinson (neck surgery) were able to dress for any games during the 2022-23 season. Atkinson last played (on the road against the Washington Capitals) on April 12, 2022. Couturier's last appearance was back on Dec. 18. 2021, at home against the Ottawa Senators.

The purpose of getting Couturier and Atkinson into the lineup for the preseason opener this year is to get the mental hurdle of getting back into game action at the earliest possible time. Even a preseason game has a different level of competitiveness and more "authentic" feel than a scrimmage.

Additionally, with the Flyers players having done through a grueling skating test last Thursday and then four scrimmages per practice group over the next three days, playing in the exhibition opener is a stamina and conditioning challenge while working to regain timing and "game legs".

2. Rewarding Rookie/NHL Camp Standouts

The Flyers' game group will skate at 10 a.m. EDT (Flyers rink) at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, prior to traveling to the Prudential Center to play the Devils. The non-game groups will have regular practice sessions at the FTC at 10 a.m. EDT (Phantoms rink) and 11 a.m.(Phantoms rink).

Flyers head coach John Tortorella noted on Sunday that the relatively short turnaround time to the Flyers' six-game slate in the preseason -- the first game being on Sept. 25 and the final one on Oct. 5 -- means that roster cuts will come at a brisk pace. However, the Flyers' organization wants to reward players who performed well in Rookie Camp and/or early in NHL Camp the opportunity to get into a preseason game or two.

Players who fit these criteria include the likes of Samu Tuomaala, Matt Brown, Brendan Furry, second-year Phantoms/Flyers forward Olle Lycksell, 2023 first round pick Oliver Bonk. Additionally, in Monday's game group, look for line combinations that appeared together during the weekend scrimmages to remain together for the preseason opener.

3. TK won't play

The Flyers' leading scorer in 2022-23, right winger Travis Konecny is currently "banged up" with what Tortorella said is a minor injury (the coach declined to disclose whether it's an upper-body or lower-body injury). At Sunday's scrimmage at the FTC, Furry stood in for Konecny on a line with Couturier and Owen Tippett. Konecny will also be held out of Monday's game in Newark.

4. York on his natural side

Tortorella indicated over the weekend that Cam York will start out playing his natural (left defense) side of his blueline pairing. Thus far in his NHL career, York has frequently played his off-side especially when paired with now-former Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov.

The plan appears to be to pair York with the right-handed Rasmus Ristolainen, at least at the outset of the preseason.

5. Behind enemy lines: New Jersey Devils

As with the Flyers, the Devils held daily practice and scrimmage sessions over the last three days. However, unlike the Flyers -- who had one group per day scrimmage twice and two that scrimmaged one plus a practice/off-ice workout -- the Devils held one scrimmage per day plus one side practicing (no scrimmage). Each of the Devils' groups had two scrimmages and one full practice over the last three days.

It is often common to see a higher number of NHL regulars start clubs' preseason home openers than their first road games. For the Devils, Monday is a split-squad arrangement, with one group remaining in Newark and the other traveling to Quebec to take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Full Game Roster: