Five Things: Flyers @ Capitals

The Flyers open their preseason slate on Sunday with a road game against the Washington Capitals. Game time at Capital One Arena is 3:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NHL Network.

Here are five things to watch in Sunday's exhibition game.

1. Michkov's preseason debut

Prized Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov is slated to make his NHL preseason debut on Sunday in DC. His probable linemates are Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett.

Frost and Michkov have played together often through the first three days of camp. The two showed instant chemistry in Thursday's scrimmages including Michkov garnering a secondary assist on a goal by Frost. Meanwhile, Tippett and Frost have frequently played on the same line for the Flyers over parts of the last three seasons: late in 2021-22 after Tippett's acquisition from Florida, the latter two-thirds of the 2022-23 campaign and the majority of 2023-24.

2. Bounceback candidates: Farabee, Cates and Drysdale

Joel Farabee showed solid consistency last year from the start of the season through the All-Star break. Unfortunately, he struggled after the All-Star break for much of the rest of the season. The 24-year-old winger has been focused in camp so far at getting to the net regularly again and deflecting pucks in front.

Noah Cates came on offensively late last season after goals had been very hard for him to come by for most of the year. The winger/center is always a reliable defensive player and strong on the forecheck. This season, he'll look to pick up where he left off near the end of 2023-24.