Five Takeaways: Rebuild Evolves to Next Phase

Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty and President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones met with members of the media on Wednesday at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees. Both men said the team has evolved into the next phase of its long-term rebuilding plan.

“In the previous two years we would be quick to make changes in order to get better for the future. Now, it would be about staying on course, which is advancing. It’s not about moving back," Jones said.

The team executives stated that the organization's immediate aim is to drive improvement through internal roster competition. In the bigger picture, after several years of subtracting players, the organization wants to inject more impact talent into the roster.

The primary way of doing so will be through organic development of young NHL players and, eventually, the arrival of prospects in the farm system.

“We said this rebuild is about a patient approach, growing it through the draft, making sure that we don’t jump ahead of ourselves, that we get our cap space in a good place," Hilferty said.

Here are four major areas Hilferty and Jones emphasized during the press conference.

1. A roadmap for the nucleus

According to Jones, one big difference in the state of the organization in 2025 versus three or four years ago is that there has been an infusion of promising young talent starting to blossom. Specifically, Jones believes Matvei Michov will continue to grow at the NHL level. Likewise, Tyson Foerster appears on the cusp of reaching the step in his youngNHL career.

Within the farm system on the whole, the organization believes it has a host of future NHL regulars in the pipeline. The list starts with 2025 first-round pick Porter Martone. Meanwhile, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko could bring speed, playmaking ability and two-way upside to the NHL level in the near future.

Among veteran players on the roster, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim are in the primes of their respective NHL careers. Jones said homegrown talents such as the "Travii", Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, and Cam York have vital roles to play in pushing the team to the next step behind the current phase.

Hilferty added, "I said this to the players the other day, we want to build a culture of sustainable excellence. Not just a shot next year, and it falls off after.”

2. Flexibility is the key to long-term cap management

The Flyers are currently close to the NHL's salary cap ceiling. However, the longer-term outlook offers increased flexibility. With one exception, every player the Flyers acquired or signed as a free agent this offseason is on an expiring contract.

Goaltender Dan Vladar is the exception. He's on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, some retained or inactive player contracts will expire in either 2026 or 2027. Additionally, the NHL salary cap ceiling is expected to rise again on an annual basis.

"I feel really good about where we’re headed. This patient approach is working," Hilferty said.

3. Competition in net

Jones readily admitted that goaltending was one of the Flyers' most disappointing areas in 2024-25. To truly take the next evolutionary step from potential bubble team to bonafide playoff club, the goaltending needs to gel.

Samuel Ersson has had injury setbacks and a tendency to run hot or cold for month-long stretches. Jones, however, believes that Ersson is on the cusp of a potential breakthrough. The Swedish netminder is not afraid of competition and has always impressed the organization with his mental toughness.

“I’m a big believer in Sam Ersson. I think that Sam is in a position now, age-wise, and being pushed by the depth at that position that’s there now, is going to benefit him, as well. I think that Sam is going to stand up to the test here this year," Jones said.

Vladar has dealt with injury and inconsistency issues of his own but the Czech goaltender has never lacked for physical talent. He played very well down the stretch last season for the Calgary Flames after struggling until the 4 Nations tournament break. The Flyers signed him to push Ersson for playing time, potentially as a 1A/1B tandem or as primary starter and backup.

Jones said that he's not willing right now to simply discount Ivan Fedotov or Aleksei Kolosov as NHL netminders. Both players need to progress from their 2024-25 level but will have opportunities in training camp to show they belong in the NHL depth chart discussion.

"I wouldn't write off either guy," Jones said.

Meanwhile, 2023 second-round pick Carson Bjarnason will make his pro debut in the 2025-26. The Flyers are bullish on his long-term upside in net. Highly touted Russian goalie prospect Yegor Zavragin play in the KHL this season.

4. A deeper team immediately

The addition of Trevor Zegras via trade with Anaheim was the Flyers' splashiest move during the offseason. Jones, however, believes that every addition made this summer tied into adding elements -- specifically, depth and size -- the team needed to progress from its 76-point season in 2024-25.

For this season, Jones predicted that the 2025-26 edition of the team will surprise skeptics. He can't promise a playoff spot at the end of the next regular season. However, he believes the club will be competitive throughout. The design is not to bide time and then sell off veterans for Draft picks or cap reduction again.

"We’re not going to be giving away players to gain future assets, unless something crazy (takes place). But that’s the plan, as we sit here today,” Jones said.

5. Confidence in front office leadership

Hilferty expressed high praise for General Manager Daniel Briere, specifically complimenting his "attention to detail" and his modern approach of blending analytics with the traditional "eye test.” The organization continues to display strong alignment and confidence in the current management's strategy and commitment to the plan set forth by Briere, who will enter his third season as general manager in 2025-26.