Five Flyers Prospects to Play in World Junior Championship

Five Flyers prospects have been named to represent their respective national teams at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, set to take place in Ottawa, Ontario, from December 26 to January 5.

Carson Bjarnason, Oliver Bonk, and Jett Luchanko have been named to Team Canada, while Heikki Ruohonen was named to Team Finland, and Jack Berglund to Team Sweden.

Jett Luchanko (Forward) – Team Canada

The Flyers 2024 first round pick, Luchanko was named one of 14 forwards on Team Canada. The 18-year-old centerman became the youngest player in Flyers history to suit up in a regular season NHL game when he made the opening night roster. He went on to appear in four games for the Flyers earlier this season. The London, ON native has played the remainder of his season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League. In his 16 games played he has registered seven goals and 13 assists.

Oliver Bonk (Defenseman) – Team Canada

A first-round pick in 2023, Bonk will be representing Team Canada for the second consecutive year. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman recorded three assists during last year’s tournament and is prospected to be a key contributor on the blue line again this year. Bonk impressed in Flyers preseason action, notching two assists in four games before being reassigned to the OHL’s London Knights during the final wave of releases from the Flyers. With the Knights he has gone just shy of a point a game (6g-15a-21pts in 24 games).

Carson Bjarnason (Goaltender) – Team Canada

Goaltender Bjarnason will also suit up for Team Canada, adding to his growing international resume. The Cranberry, Manitoba native previously represented Canada at the 2023 U-18 IIHF World Championship, where he started six games (4-2-0 record) and earned a bronze medal. Drafted in the second round (51st overall) in 2023 by the Flyers, Bjarnason currently leads the WHL with a .913 save percentage while posting an 8-6-2 record for the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Heikki Ruohonen (Forward) – Team Finland

Ruohonen, a 2023 fourth-round pick (107th overall), has been named one of 15 forwards on Team Finland’s roster. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Helsinki native is having a standout season with the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints, registering five goals and 17 points in 19 games. This marks his fourth national team experience: 2024 U-18 World Championships (3g-2a-5pts in 5 games), 2023 World U-17 Hockey Challenge (1g-1a-2pts in 5 games), U16 Finish National Team (1g-1a-2pts in 5 games).

Jack Berglund (Forward) – Team Sweden

Berglund, the 2023 Flyers second-round pick (51st overall), will represent Team Sweden as one of 14 forwards. The 6-foot-4, 209-pound left-shot forward has split time between three different Swedish leagues so far this season. He most recently has played in two contests for BIK Karlskoga of HockeyAllsvenskan. Prior, he played in 17 games for Färjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League, registering three points (1g-2a). He began the season on Färjestad BK of the J20 Nationell league, contributing 15 points (8g-7a) through 11 contests.