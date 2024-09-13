Farm Report: Russian Prospect Seasons Underway

The 2024-25 regular season is underway in Russia's KHL, MHL (junior league) and VHL (pro minor league). The Flyers have two prospects playing in Russia: goaltender Yegor Zavragin and right winger Ilya Pautov.

Zavragin, who turned 19 on August 23, made his KHL debut for HC Sochi on September 7. He gave a strong account for himself in a 2-1 shootout loss to Spartak Moscow. Zavragin served as the backup goalie in Monday's 5-4 loss to HC Vityaz.

Zavragin had a specular season in 2023-24 at two different levels, starring both in the MHL (1.63 goals against average, .945 save percentage, two shutouts in nine games played) and the VHL (13-1-0 record, 1.60 goals against average, .943 save percentage, three shutouts in 17 games played).

The Flyers hockey operations and development staff is extremely high on Zavragin's potential. The organization had not initially planned to draft goaltenders in both the second (Carson Bjarnason) and third (Zavragin) rounds of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. However, when Zavragin was still on the board with the 87th overall pick, the Flyers staff called an audible on the Draft floor and went the Russian goalie instead of a position player.

Drafted from CSKA Moscow Jr. in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2024 Draft, Pautov is a dynamic and creative player with the puck on his stick. There are many areas of his game that will need development if he's to someday play in the NHL but the 18-year-old forward is a pure offensive talent.

Through the first four games of the 2024-25 MHL regular season, Pautov has recorded at least one point in each match to date. On Monday, Pautov chippen in an assist in a 3-2 win against SKA Jr.

Over the season's first four games, Pautov has posted six points (2g, 4a). Last season, the 5-foor-10, 165-pound winger recorded 45 points (15g, 30a) in 46 games. Pautov turned 18 on May 3.