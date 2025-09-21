Flyers icon Parent lived life to fullest, like it was 'a beautiful thing'

Finally, Frenchy left Toronto to join the upstart World Hockey Association, signing with the Miami Screaming Eagles but winding up with the Philadelphia Blazers when the Miami franchise relocated there before playing a single game.
He played one unhappy WHA season then returned to the NHL and the Maple Leafs, who owned his rights, and almost immediately was traded back to the Flyers on May 15, 1973.
Embraced by Philly fans as a returning hero, Frenchy promptly led the Flyers to their consecutive Stanley Cup championships.
"There comes a time you have to make decisions in life," he said, then and to the end of his life preaching that message. "You take risk, and you have to face fear. Most people are willing to take the risk but when they sense fear, they back away and miss what could be a great opportunity.
"I knew what I could do in goal, having learned so much from Plante, so when the WHA called, I took the calculated risk. If I'd played it safe and stayed with the Maple Leafs, I'd not be wearing my two (Stanley Cup) rings today.
"What is fate? It's saying yes to life. Is it scary? You're darned right it is, but some beautiful things come out of it."