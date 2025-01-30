5 Things: Flyers vs. Islanders

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (23-23-6) will play the latter game of a back-to-back as they host Patrick Roy's New York Islanders (22-20-7). Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 7:30 p.m. EST.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7 The Fanatic.

The Flyers enter this game coming off a 5-0 road loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. The game was scoreless entering the second period before the Devils erupted for four unanswered goals. New Jersey added one more in the third. The Flyers are 1-3-0 over their last four games, including a 3-1 loss to the Islanders in Elmont last Friday.

Thursday's game is the third in the four-game season series between the Flyers and Islanders. Earlier this month, the teams split two games in New York. The season series will conclude in Philadelphia on April 12.

The Islanders have won three games in a row. After defeating the Flyers last Friday, New York conclude a homestand with a 3-2 overtime win against Carolina last Saturday and, on Tuesday, a 5-2 victory over Colorado.

Here are five things to watch in Thursday's game.

1. Fatigue factor

For the second straight week, the Flyers have a fatigue factor disadvantage heading into a game against the Islanders. Last week, the Flyers were in the second half of a back-to-back and playing their third game in four nights. The Islanders, on the other hand, had a three-night schedule hiatus before playing the Flyers at UBS Arena.

This time around, the Flyers are once again playing their third game in four nights and playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Islanders had off Wednesday night but it's their fourth game in six nights. There's still an on-paper fatigue factor edge for the Islanders because of the Flyers' back-to-back, but it is not as severe as last week.

2. Fedotov in net

Tortorella confirmed after Wednesday's game in Newark that Ivan Fedotov will get the start against the Islanders. In relief of Samuel Ersson on Wednesday, Fedotov stopped nine of 10 shots.

Last Friday in Elmont, Fedotov played reasonably well, stopping 24 of 27 shots.

At the other end of the ice, Ilya Sorokin denied 28 of 29 shots. Arguably, his most important save was the breakaway chance for Matvei Michkov when the score was 2-1 Islanders in the second period.

A rematch pitting Fedotov against countryman Sorokin is the expected goalie matchup in Philly on Thursday.

3. Flyers special teams

The Islanders have struggled all season on both ends of special teams, while the Flyers have had extended power play woes (after the first eight games) and a penalty killing issue that reared its head after Thanksgiving and has yet to be resolved on a sustained basis.

In Newark on Wednesday, the Flyers were 0-for-4 on the power play and, except for one 5-on-4 in which they had extensive possession but deflected or tipped three shots wide of the net, struggled to simply get set up in the offensive zone.

Meanwhile, the Flyers got burned for two New Jersey power play goals that were instrumental in the Devils ripping open the offensive floodgates in the second period. Plain and simple, the Flyers will have to execute a lot better on both ends of special teams, regardless of their opponent's league-wide rankings (the Islanders power play is 11.9 percent and the PK is 68.9 percent, placing in the bottom spot in the league in both categories).

4. Line combo juggling

As of this writing, there is no update on the status of Owen Tippett, who had to leave Wednesday's game early in the second period and was unable to return. Tippett took an open-ice hit from New Jersey's Brenden Dillon, and appeared to suffer some type of upper-body injury. He went off immediately.

Even if Tippett were available, there would be a significant chance that Tortorella would put his line combinations in a mix-and-match blender. Over the team's last five games, they have scored no more than a single regulation goal in four matches. The exception was Monday's 4-2 home win over the Devils.

5. Behind enemy lines: Brock Nelson

In previous game previews for matches against the Islanders, we have discussed Islanders captain Anders Lee's presence down low in the offensive zone and the need to take away time and space from playmaking forward forward Mathew Barzal.

This time, we will spotlight another longtime nemesis: Brock Nelson. The veteran has posted 14 goals, 15 assists and 29 career points in 48 games against the Flyers. He has three points (1g, 2a) over the first two meetings this season between the Islanders and Philly. Overall for the 2024-25 season, Nelson has 15 goals and 32 points in 49 games played.