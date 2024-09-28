5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

The Flyers (2-1-0 in the preseason) are home on Saturday evening to take on the Boston Bruins. Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. If you cannot attend, the game will be televised on NBCSP+ or NHL Network (depending on your location).

Here are five things to watch in Saturday's tilt:

1. A new combo with Michkov: In most practices during training camp and both games he's played during the preseason, Matvei Michkov has skated on a line with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett. They've shown signs of good chemistry early. Meanwhile, the Flyers want to try out their 19-year-old top prospect with a variety of linemates. Frost and Tippett have the night off on Saturday. Michkov will skate on a line -- on left wing to start, rather than his customary right wing spot -- with Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny. This is a potentially dominant trio in its own right.

2. Another look at Luchanko: Eighteen-year-old prospect Jett Luchanko will dress for the third time in the team's fourth preseason match. He had a fairly quiet night offensively in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Islanders but played in a variety of different game situations and centered a line with Konecny and Tyson Foerster. On Saturday, his likely linemates are Joel Farabee and Bobby Brink. Brink is also suiting up for the third time during the preseason.

3. Big follow up for Farabee?: Joel Farabee, a part of the Flyers "F Troop" brigade along with Foerster and Frost, opened the preseason with a four-point outburst (power play goal, three assists) in a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals. His linemates that afternoon were Brink (2 goals) and Luchanko (two assists). Farabee is also slated to see time on Saturday as part of the second power play unit, along with Luchanko, Couturier, Egor Zamula and Anthony Richard.

4. On the 'Hunt': Rookie blueline hopeful Hunter McDonald is working toward making his NHL regular season debut at some point during the upcoming regular season. On Saturday night, the former Northeastern University blueliner will be paired with veteran Rasmus Ristolainen (at least based on what was featured in the morning skate). This would be a very physically imposing and aggressive duo if kept together for the game. Ristolainen, now fully healthy after an injury-curtailed 2023-24 season, was a bright spot in Monday's otherwise desultory 5-0 loss in Montreal.

5. A tall order for Fedotov: Hulking Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov will make his second start of the preseason. After Samuel Ersson notched an impressive 37-save shutout on Thursday, Fedotov will try to crank out an "A" game against the Bruins. Fedotov split last Sunday's game in Washington with prospect Carson Bjarnason (since loaned back to the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings). Fedotov played the first two periods, stopping 10 of 12 shots. He wasn't tested much but did stop a breakaway in the first period. Fedotov had little chance of stopping either Washington goal: a shot that deflected off teammate Nick Seeler and a scorching one-timer from prime shooting range.