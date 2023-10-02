5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

1. Feeling the numbers game crunch

Thus far, most of the Flyers' roster decisions have been pretty straightforward. They've sent 2023 draftees back to their respective junior teams. They've released some tryout players. They've sent several minor league veterans to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms' junior camp, along with a couple of waiver-exempt younger pros.

From here on out, the decisions get a bit tougher. Barring surprises or injuries, there are still realistically two forward spots up for grabs on the opening night roster. There's one or two blueline jobs available. The NHL backup goaltender role is still an open competition, with three netminders vying for one spot on the NHL roster, and two waiver-eligible contestants among them.

2. Now's the time to step up

With two games remaining in the preseason, the time to shine is now for players in the midst of some of the roster-spot and/or ice-time battles. The nature of training camp and the preseason is that small sample sizes temporarily carry heighted weight, at least as far as shaping a team's opening night look.

Things can change fast in the preseason. For example, heading into the game in Boston, Flyers prospect Bobby Brink appeared to be in trouble of being among the next round of roster cuts. Last Friday, however, Brink had an outstanding game that made him impossible not to notice. He followed it up with an outstanding first period -- including another picturesque assist -- in Saturday's 3-2 overtime home loss to the Devils. In the span of 48 hours, Brink went from the roster bubble to being one of the main contenders pushing for a spot.

Rookie hopeful Emil Andrae, for example, had an overall strong game against the Devils on Saturday. Even in bouncing back immediately from a costly gaffe on New Jersey's first goal, Andrae bolstered his campaign for an opening-night roster spot. He moved the puck very well and jumped into the offense up ice with confidence and positive effect.

3. Goalie plan for the week to come

Carter Hart appeared for the first time during the preseason in Saturday's game against New Jersey. He played quite well and went the distance. Hart had little to no chance of stopping either of the Devils' regulation goals and made some outstanding saves, including a 2-on-0 breakaway stop.

Whether Hart plays for a second time in a "dress rehearsal" scenario in Thursday's preseason finale remains to be seen later this week. For now, the bigger intrigue is how the work will be divided among prospect Samuel Ersson (waiver exempt), veteran Cal Petersen (waiver eligible) and Felix Sandström (waiver eligible) on Monday against the Bruins and then the next two practice days heading into the preseason finale.

Petersen had a rough opening outing against the Devils last Monday, but he kept himself in the running for an NHL job with a downright outstanding third period, overtime and 2-for-2 shootout performance in Boston on Friday.

4. Keeping on the right track

Despite a 2-1 loss to the Islanders in Elmont last Wednesday, the Flyers' second preseason performance was leaps and bounds better than their performance in any of the three periods of last Monday's opener. In turn, Friday's game in Boston was about as strong of a teamwide performance as one could hope to see in the preseason. Saturday's game against the Devils, despite having some miscues to clean up, had long stretches where the Flyers dominated puck possession and spent a minimum amount of time having to defend.

During the preseason especially, process matters more than the final score. From a process standpoint, the Flyers have taken forward steps in each of the last three exhibition games. They'll need that to continue with just two more tune-up opportunities before the regular season starts next week in Columbus.

5. Behind enemy lines: Boston Bruins

The Bruins did not play on Saturday or Sunday but had a rather intensive practice on Sunday after a teamwide off-day. Head coach Jim Montgomery split the practice session into two groups, with the veterans in "Group 1" and bubble/younger players largely comprising the second group.

The Bruins placed goalie Michael DiPietro on waivers later in the day on Sunday for purposes of assigning him to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Additionally, Brunet and Harrison were sent to Providence on Sunday. Additionally, 33-year-old veteran forward Alex Chiasson, who has 651 games of NHL regular season experience and 37 Stanley Cup playoff games to his credit, was released from his professional tryout with the Bruins.

Game Roster: