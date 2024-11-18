5 Things: Flyers vs. Avalanche

3. "Next man up" mentality

The Flyers are currently a banged-up team on the blueline and in net. On the blueline, Cam York, Jamie Drysdale and rookie Emil Andrae are all dealing with injuries. York, at least, is close to being ready to exit Injured Reserve and return to the starting lineup. Drysdale, who has been on IR for the past week, is not expected to miss much time. Andrae went down in the third period of Saturday's game.

In net, primary starting goaltender Samuel Ersson is also on IR with a lower-body injury. Backup goaltender Ivan Fedotov has delivered wins in each of his last three starts, A similar "next man up" resilience is needed on the blueline to work successfully around the injuries on the blueline. If necessary, the Flyers will dress a call-up defenseman from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

4. Foerster and Zamula

Entering their respective second full seasons in the National Hockey League, there were high hopes that winger Tyson Foerster and defenseman Egor Zamula would pick up where they left off last season. Unfortunately, those two players (among the majority of the roster) stumbled out of the gates and were healthy scratches in at least one game. More recently, the two have shown improved all-around play and also got rewarded at the offensive end of the ice with a goal apiece in Saturday's win against the Sabres.

With Foerster, who temporarily went down to the fourth line at 5-on-5, it all starts with his work along the boards and in generating forechecking pressure. Those aspects have improved in recent games and he's starting to be more involved in positive plays from the offensive end as a result.

So far this season, Foerster has only generated one of his signature goals on heavy shots from the flank so far this season (in the Flyers' 2-0 win in Boston on Oct. 29). However, there are other ways he can score goals. Foerster's power play goal against the Sabres, similar to his man advantage tally against Vancouver on opening night, came about by getting himself to the net. On Saturday, Foerster cleaned up a rebound at the doorstep.

With Zamula, the challenge is to more consistently make quick and accurate reads and reactions in both defensive and attacking under pressure situations. The last few games have been a noticeable step in the right direction.

5. Behind enemy lines: Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche have been a very inconsistent team so far this season -- 6-6-0 at home, 3-3-0 on the road, 5-5-0 in the last 10 games, minus-seven in goal differential -- but remain one of the NHL's top clubs when they are on their game. Monday's game marks the start of an important four-game road trip for Colorado. With the Winnipeg Jets off to a scorching hot start to the season, the Avalanche have significant ground to make up in the Central Division standings.

Colorado's marquee superstars are off to torrid starts. Nathan MacKinnon's 33 points put him atop the early season Art Ross Trophy race. Number one defenseman Cale Makar already has a half-dozen goals and leads all NHL blueliners with 25 points (eighth overall among all players). The recipient of many of MacKinnon's offensive setups, winger Mikko Rantanen, has 12 goals and 25 points. More is needed from the supporting cast, and the Avs collectively have to play better in their 200-foot-game and get more saves in key situations. Some games, they've gotten it. Other times. it's been lacking.