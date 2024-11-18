5 Things: Flyers vs. Avalanche

In the second match of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-2) will host Jared Bednar's Colorado Avalanche (9-9-0) on Monday evening. Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EST.
The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.
This is the first of two games between the inter-conference teams during the 2024-25 season. The Flyers and Avalanche will rematch in Denver on the afternoon of February 2, 2025. Last season, the Flyers went 1-1-0 against the Avs with a 5-2 road win (Dec. 9, 2023) and 7-4 home loss (Jan. 20, 2024).
The Flyers started out the current season by winning just one of their first seven games (1-5-1). Since that time, the Flyers are 7-3-1 over their last 11 games including a current three-game winning streak and five-game point streak (4-0-1). For the Flyers to continue their recent winning way, the club will likely have to replicate a similar process to how they played in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Prior to Monday's game, Flyers defenseman Eric Johnson will receive his Silver Stick from the National Hockey League, indicative of reaching his milestone 1,000th career regular season game in Saturday's win over Buffalo. Johnson previously spent 13-plus seasons with the Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup with the team in 2021-22,
Once Monday's match gets underway, here are five things to watch.
1. Follow same process as last game
During Monday's edition of Flyers Daily host Jason Myretus devoted a full segment to looking at how the Flyers progressively clawed their way out of a terrible start to the season to reach "hockey .500" by game 18. In a nutshell, it started with improving the team's own-zone defensive structure, getting needed saves from the goaltender. Step two was executing better breakouts and moving up the ice as five-man units rather than generating little more than one-and-done attempts to attack. Once in the offensive zone, the puck support needed improvement. Finally, the Flyers needed to get attackers to the scoring areas and be in position to either benefit from some puck luck or pounce on a chance in close.