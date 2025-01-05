5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs

In the final match of a five-game road trip and the front end on a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (17-18-4) are in Ontario on Sunday to take on Craig Berube's Toronto Maple Leafs (25-13-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

After Sunday's game, the Flyers and Maple Leafs will rematch on Tuesday in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center. The venue shifts back to Scotiabank Arena on March 25 for the final game of the season series between the clubs.

The Flyers enter this game coming off a 5-2 loss in Vegas on Thursday. Tyson Foerster (11th goal of the season) scored on the first shift of the game, while Travis Konecny (power play, 18th) temporarily narrowed a 3-1 deficit to one goal in the third period.

The Maple Leafs are playing the second game of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights. Toronto has won each of its first two games of the 2025 calendar year.

On Thursday, Berube's team skated to a 2-1 road win over the New York Islanders. On Saturday at Scotiabank Arena, the Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Boston Bruins by a 6-4 score. Matthew Knies had a monster game for Toronto, racking up a hat trick (goals 12, 13, and 14 on the season) and two assists.

Here are five things to watch in Sunday's game.

1. Balanced Flyers scoring

Over the Flyers last 20 games, the team has averaged 3.25 goals per game to rank 6th in the NHL over that roughly one-quarter season sample size. Within the last 18 games, the Flyers are the NHL's fourth highest-scoring team at 3.39 goals per game.

While Konecny is the only Flyers player who has averaged a point-per-game over the last 18 games, the team has been getting balanced scoring. Eight different Flyers players have contributed at least nine points: Konecny (18), Owen Tippett (14), Scott Laughton (14), Matvei Michkov (13), Foerster (12), Morgan Frost (12), Noah Cates (11) and Bobby Brink (9).